Razorbacks' quarterback named to prestigious O'Brien list
Perhaps the most interesting trivia question about the Davey O'Brien Award is that a QB didn't take home the trophy until its fifth year.
The first two winners were Texas Longhorns running back Earl Campbell in 1977 and Oklahoma Sooners running back Billy Sims in '78.
Perhaps the most interesting trivia question about the Davey O'Brien Award is that a QB didn't take home the trophy until its fifth year.
The first two winners were Texas Longhorns running back Earl Campbell in 1977 and Oklahoma Sooners running back Billy Sims in '78.
He must stay healthy to compile big numbers and give the Hogs' faithful a glimmer of hope that their team just might win eight games against a rugged schedule.
No matter what Green does, he's a longshot to even make the three-man group of finalists for the O'Brien Award. Being one of the 16 semifinalists is easy to imagine.
The Preseason Watch List was selected based on previous Division I career player performance as well as expectations heading into the 2025 college football season, according to the award's website.
The Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award honors candidates who exemplify O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.
The preseason list features 16 seniors, 14 juniors and six sophomores. Six players – Drew Allar (Penn State), Blake Horvath (Navy), Kevin Jennings (SMU), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), John Mateer (Oklahoma) and Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt) – were semifinalists in 2024.
Baylor Bears middle linebacker Mike Singletary was so dominant he won the award in both 1979 and '80.
Perhaps the most interesting trivia question about the Davey O'Brien Award is that a QB didn't take home the trophy until its fifth year.
The first two winners were Texas Longhorns running back Earl Campbell in 1977 and Oklahoma Sooners running back Billy Sims in '78.
Baylor Bears middle linebacker Mike Singletary was so dominant he won the award in both 1979 and '80.
The next season it was renamed the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Award. The 1981 winner was BYU Cougars signal caller Jim McMahon.
It also wasn't a surprise. Green appears primed for a huge senior season. His combination of speed, elusiveness and a strong arm make Green the guy all Arkansas opponents know they must stop, or at least slow down.
Despite being a marked man, Green is likely to break Ryan Mallet's Arkansas record for total offense in his second season under the tutelage of quarterback whisperer Bobby Petrino.
But it was Clemson Tigers QB DeShaun Watson who got the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Award in 2016, making him a back-to-back winner.
Common sense says there is no way Green can put up numbers or have the impact Jackson did when he won the Heisman.
Let's add a fourth crucial element if Green is to etch his name in the Razorbacks' record book and in the memories of loyal Arkansas fans: Durability.
He must stay healthy to compile big numbers and give the Hogs' faithful a glimmer of hope that their team just might win eight games against a rugged schedule.
No matter what Green does, he's a longshot to even make the three-man group of finalists for the O'Brien Award. Being one of the 16 semifinalists is easy to imagine.
The Preseason Watch List was selected based on previous Division I career player performance as well as expectations heading into the 2025 college football season, according to the award's website.