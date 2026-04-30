Razorbacks Quarterback Target Invited to Elite 11 QB Competition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Denton Ryan High School quarterback Colton Nussmeier, Arkansas' top target for the 2027 recruiting cycle, has been invited to compete in the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition in Los Angeles this summer.

Quarterbacks start by submitting videos of themselves playing and are then invited to compete at regional events to be judged before a panel chooses the field of finalists.

Nussmeier will compete against 15 other rising seniors set to participate in the contest. In the past, the fields have ranged between 12-to-24 quarterbacks prospects with a total of 500 passers participating in the regional round.

Elite 11 Roster

5-star Elijah Haven, Alabama

4-star Israel Abrams, Miami

4-star Will Menci, Oregon

4-star Kavian Bryant, Texas Tech

4-star Jake Nawrot, Kentucky

4-star Trae Taylor, Nebraska

4-star QB Peyton Houston

4-star Davin Davidson, Florida

4-star Keegan Croucher, Ole Miss

4-star Kharim Hughley, Clemson

4-star Brady Edmunds, Ohio State

4-star Trent Seaborn, Alabama

3-star Braylen Warren, Missouri

4-star Colton Nussmeier, Uncommitted

4-star Peter Bourque, Uncommitted

4-star Dane Weber, Uncommitted

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Notable winners of the quarterback showcase are Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Aaron Murray, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams.

Arkansas quarterbacks who have previously competed are Ryan Mallett, Austin Allen, KJ Jefferson, Grayson Wilson, Felipe Franks, and Trever Jackson.

Being included is already an honor, but competing well and displaying confidence following a knee injury matters just as much.

Nussmeier, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, has visited numerous schools this summer including Arkansas, Georgia, and Kentucky. His junior season was cut short by a knee injury, but he still passed for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns and only one interception for Flower Mound Marcus in 2025.

New Scenery for 2026

He transferred to Ryan High School last week, a program rich in tradition having won three Texas UIL state championships in its 32 years of varsity football, with the most recent coming in 2020.

Coach Shane Tolleson's program has produced several NFL draft picks and notable recruits throughout its history, including former Arkansas All-American linebacker Drew Sanders.

Other Ryan stars include defensive end Jarvis Moss (Florida, 2003), EDGE rusher Mario Edwards (Florida State, 2012), Anthony Hill (Texas, 2023), wide receiver Billy Bowman (Oklahoma, 2021), Bud Sasser (Missouri, 2010) and quarterback Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, 2018).

One notable championship winning quarterback from Denton Ryan, Seth Henigan, is actually heavily connected to the Memphis program.

Major Connection

Despite Henigan's prolific high school career with over 8,000 passing yards, 105 touchdowns and eight interceptions across three seasons in the Dallas-metro, he was rated a 3-star passer at No. 1,188 overall in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

He ultimately chose Memphis over offers from Arizona, Houston, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Nevada, San Diego State among others.

While Nussmeier maintains that his recruitment remains wide open, he is a firm believer in first-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield's track record during his time at Memphis.

"My recruitment is still completely open right now," Nussmeier told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "I’m talking to a lot of people, but I really like Arkansas' new staff and how they handle things."

With Kentucky and new coach Will Stein having taken a commitment from 4-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, and LSU already having Peyton Houston onboard, it's hard to ignore Arkansas as the prime contender for Nussmeier.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

What Gives Arkansas an Edge

His consideration of Arkansas is real as he is in the process of scheduling an official visit at some point this spring, but doesn't have a date currently set in stone.

The new Razorbacks' offensive coaching staff has been highly successful at developing quarterbacks such as Henigan, Brady White, and transfer journeyman Brendon Lewis. Each enjoyed productive careers at Memphis, guiding the Tigers to 8+ wins in six out of the previous eight seasons.

"[Silverfield's staff] had one of the top offenses for years at Memphis and that is very impressive," Nussmeier said. "They have also done a great job of developing quarterbacks."

Going into his senior year, the talented lefty is ranked as the No. 141 ranked prospect in the nation this cycle, No. 10 among quarterbacks and No. 19 among players from the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports. Other schools that have been involved in his recruitment include Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, SMU and Kansas State.

During his three-year prep career in the wealthy Dallas suburb, Nussmeier has completed 59% of his passes for 3,564 yards, 32 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

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