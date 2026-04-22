Arkansas Razorbacks Zero In on Quarterback with Big Time Football Pedigree

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a football pedigree rooted in both the SEC and the NFL, 2027 quarterback Colton Nussmeier is approaching his recruitment with a level of perspective few prospects can match with Arkansas is firmly in the mix following a recent visit.

Colton Nussmeier, a 6-foot-4, 200 pound prospect, is brother of former high profile LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, but that doesn't mean he's a shoe-in to become a Tiger.

He holds scholarship offers from schools across the country including Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, SMU and Kansas State.

Nussmeier's recent unofficial visit to Arkansas was a success for the program as he came away impressed by everything the Razorbacks have to offer a recruit of his caliber. While his recruitment remains wide open, he fully believes in first-year coach Ryan Silverfield's track record during his time at Memphis.

"My recruitment is still completely open right now," Nussmeier toldd Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "I’m talking to a lot of people, but I really like Arkansas' new staff and how they handle things."

His consideration of Arkansas is real as he is in the process of scheduling an official visit at some point this spring, but doesn't have a date currently set in stone.

During Silverfield's six years at Memphis, his bread and butter was strong quarterback play at the helm of productive offenses.

From the likes of Brady White, Seth Henigan, and even sixth year journeyman Brendon Lewis, all enjoyed productive seasons leading the Tigers to 8+ wins during six out of the previous eight seasons.

"[Silverfield's staff] had one of the top offenses for years at Memphis and that is very impressive," Nussmeier said. "They have also done a great job of developing quarterbacks."

Going into his senior year, he is the No. 140 ranked prospect in the nation this cycle, No. 10 among quarterbacks and No. 19 among players from the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Nussmeier has been an efficient left-handed thrower for the Marcus Marauders in Flower Mound, a wealthy suburb deep in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth. He touts a 59% completion percentage in his three-year varsity career to go along with 3,564 yards, 32 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

His father, Doug, is a multi-year assistant at the college level who logged time with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and is now in his second season with the New Orleans Saints.

He is believed to be among the top quarterback developers at the professional level, having coached the likes of Dak Prescott (2020-22) Matthew Stafford (2023), Jalen Hurts (2024) and Tyler Shough, who finished No. 2 in the offensive Rookie of the Year race this past season.

Garrett has played a pivotal role answering questions along the way, and was loyal to LSU, having spent all five seasons of his college career at Baton Rouge. While his time in college didn't finish quite how he might've envisioned, that single trait is something fans can hope for from Colton.

"My dad and brother have been two huge parts in my football journey, Nussmeier said. "Any question I've ever had they are able to answer. They have taught me a lot about the game and how to keep working."

As for goals for his senior year, Nussmeier just wants to lead his team to wins, a lot of them. He can do just that as a senior by leading his team to the playoffs after a one year absence that resulted a disappointing 5-5 regular season.

While Nussmeier's recruitment is wide open for now, there's a chance Arkansas and other potential suitors receive some sort of clarity on his future. He said he intends to announce a commitment over the summer.

It appears Arkansas will take either Nussmeier or Georgia prep standout quarterback Brodie Campbell this cycle to add to the current room. Outside of redshirt senior transfer Braeden Fuller, the Razorbacks are quite young at the position this spring as red-shirt sophomore KJ Jackson and red-shirt freshman AJ Hill have been in a battle all camp while splitting reps with the first and second team offenses.

Former Fayetteville High School quarterback Hank Hendrix reclassified to the 2026 class, but he will not arrive on campus until this summer.

2026 Arkansas QB Eligibility List

Braeden Fuller, Redshirt Senior

KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

AJ Hill, Redshirt Freshman

Cade Trotter, Redshirt Freshman

Hank Hendrix, Freshman

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