Can Arkansas Come Away with Pair of Commitments From 2027 Playmakers?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the most highly recruited running back prospects in the 2027 class is down to four teams, including the Razorbacks.

Asa Barnes, a Martin, Tenn. native, trimmed his list of suitors to four Monday with Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and USC in contention for his signature. He will make a return trip for an official visit that is scheduled for June 5.

The consensus 3-star running back has enjoyed an active recruitment with offers from Alabama, USC, Ohio State, Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and many others after him.



At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Barnes is a versatile weapon out of the backfield, recording 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He added another 567 yards and another six scores through the air, which proves how versatile he can be out of the backfield.

That is one major change to the Razorbacks offense under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, who likes to utilize his running backs in the passing game.

There was at least one running back each season during Cramsey's time at Memphis from 2022-25 to catch at least 32 passes. Two eclipsed the 50-catch mark in Blake Watson (2023) and Mario Anderson, Jr. (2024).

Barnes enjoyed his unofficial visit with Arkansas this past weekend, coming away surprised by what Arkansas was like from moment his feet touched the ground.



"The visit was really really good," Barnes told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "At first, I pictured Arkansas as some run down country town, but it wasn’t. Then, getting around the facilities, they are top notch, not to mention getting to hangout with [running backs coach] David Johnson and Coach [Ryan Silverfield]."



Other schools that contacted Barnes most prior to releasing his top four schools were Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Northwestern.



Barnes is the No. 468 ranked athlete in the country for 2028, No. 36 among running backs and No.18 among Tennessee athletes, according to Rivals.

Running backs coach David Johnson continues to prove why Silverfield prioritized him as one of his first staff additions.

His efforts in the recruiting department is strong considering how the Razorbacks closed out the 2026 cycle with the flip of Bryant running back TJ Hodges and then landed former 4-star prospect and major portal tailback Jasper Parker from Michigan.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Lawrence Britt is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 185 WR is ranked as the No. 2 WR in Tennessee (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/Nbn1cgICe8 pic.twitter.com/3QPe9tttZk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2026

Fellow 2027 Tennessee standout Lawrence Britt released his top six schools Tuesday which includes Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Clemson, Florida and Texas Tech.

Britt's recruitment has been a hotly contested one with offers from other schools such as Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma and USC.



The versatile wideout is considered among the top playmakers in his class for 2027, and is ranked as the No. 246 overall nationally, No. 36 among receivers and No. 11 inside the state of Tennessee, according to Rivals industry rankings.

In three seasons at the varsity level with Lausanne Collegiate School, Britt has recorded 1,922 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns. He has also received playing time at running back with 94 career carries for 729 yards and another 14 scores on the ground.



Britt has also starred defensively, playing in the secondary with 47 total tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Like Barnes, Britt was in over the weekend for an unofficial visit with the Razorbacks that was filled with several other high profile targets in the 2027 class.

It is clear the new Arkansas staff is pressing for several athletes who can make an immediate impact with the ball in their hands in Cramsey's pro-style attack.

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