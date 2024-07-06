Commitment Day Primer: Robinson's Decision Mystery
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- One of the state's most electric athletes, Omarion Robinson, will announce his college decision Saturday at 4 p.m. at Parkview High School's gym. He will choose between Arkansas, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma.
The 6-foot, 190 pound safety is an explosive athlete who can make an impact at any position. Robinson's debut for Parkview came late in the 2021 season as a freshman when he scored four touchdowns between reps on defense and special teams.
He is rated just inside the 247 Top-300 composite ranking. Robinson is No. 26 among safeties and No. 2 overall in Arkansas.
As a junior, Robinson recorded 42 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Offensively, he caught 16 passes for 465 yards and three touchdowns. He tacked on another 15 carries for 119 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
IN HIS WORDS
LSU: "They are building something special down there with with defensive coordinator Blake Baker. I think there's a chance to bring 'DBU' back to LSU."
Oregon: "Up in Eugene, if I go there, there's nothing really to do. No distractions, possibly play as a freshman, play on an elite team and compete for a natty."
Arkansas: "It's my home state, so I've got a lot of love for them. They show me a lot of love. I can relate to all the coaches. I can have the opportunity to play on both sides of ball and special teams. Fayetteville is a good city and can see myself playing there. I know a lot of the players there, great connections with all of them. My relationship with Coach Woodson is big. I can see myself making immediate impact with the Razorbacks.
OU: Nothing different being up there. Coach [Brandon] Hall has been recruiting me since 9th grade and he's always reaching out. The Sooners' brotherhood the players have is real big. I can see myself playing there, in the SEC, as a freshman and competing for a national championship.
Robinson recently visited the Ducks, but despite a strong impression, On3's Chad Simmons still writes the Sooners are the school to beat.
“After his Oregon OV, there was a lot of buzz around the Ducks, but I have checked with numerous sources a week later, and things has started to shift back toward the Sooners,” Simmons wrote. “He does not announce until July 6, so there is still a few more days to go, but OU is trending.”- Chad Simmons, On3 Director of Recruiting
Oklahoma has already earned a commitment from a central Arkansas prospect in Bauxite 4-star safety Marcus Wimberly. He pledged to Arkansas early on after the 2022 season, but surprisingly backed off a few months later. Wimberly is now firmly committed to Oklahoma and actively recruiting potential teammates on social media.
Rivals national analyst Sam Spiegelman forecasts Robinson to the Sooners' as of Friday morning. On the flip side, recruiting experts from 247sports have not offered a prediction regarding which school the Little Rock native will play for in 2025.
HOGS FEED:
• Only one thing prevents Hogs'-Cats game from being huge
• Watch: Arkansas better fit for Calipari than Kentucky; Pittman personality makeover
• Hogs' performances in Cape Cod League puts pressure on Arkansas staff
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook