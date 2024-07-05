Only One Thing Prevents Hogs-'Cats Game from Being Huge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since we don't have anything else to do during the summer until the annual shooting-the-breeze session of football media days, folks are starting to look at basketball schedules. Inevitably, that comes with predictions, as always.
Even the Kentucky Wildcats sites are getting into the action with Wildcats Today on SI predicting the Arkansas Razorbacks coming to town with John Calipari coaching against them for the first time in 15 years. That's making a lot of of assumptions.
Granted, the Hogs will roll in with players that have more experience in Rupp Arena than the Wildcats. Calipari brought a lot of his best players form Kentucky with him to Arkansas since changing locations in April.
Calipari and Mark Pope, who replaced him at Kentucky, both have to win games. Without that, this will just turn into an interesting sidebar to the actual game. There won't be a lot of interest in a game with two teams appearing to find their way. Whenever the game gets scheduled.
Oh, there will be interest with both teams' fan bases. The Razorbacks will be looking to finally return to consistently getting wins in these types of games. A lot of the Wildcats' fans may need a few years before being able to appreciate what they had for those 15 seasons. They tend to get bitter with a quick exit from March Madness.
Both teams play a strong enough preseason to potentially made the matchup a big national game ... if they win. Otherwise, it'll just be an interesting SEC regular-season matchup that has more than the routine storylines. We'll likely have a good idea before New Year's.
Winning enough games could turn it into a major game nationally. A bunch of marquee game defeats will take a lot of that luster away. All of that makes it something out of the routine to talk about in July. Whether it happens or not has some variables that will take awhile to learn.
