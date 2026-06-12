Razorbacks Recruiting Notebook: Key Targets Arrive for Official Visits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks missed out on one of its top remaining high school prospects Thursday afternoon when Memphis 4-star athlete Lawrence Britt announced his commitment to Missouri.

Now, coach Ryan Silverfield shifts focus toward another busy recruiting weekend that has lost a couple of notable attendees who have decided to go elsewhere.

3-star DB Zy'Corius Huzzie

The LaGrange, (Ga.) native has been committed to Arkansas since April 6, and the first player to commit to the Razorbacks under the new coaching staff.

After being originally scheduled to be in town this weekend, Huzzie announced a change of plans Thursday night via X that he will head a little further north to visit with Cincinnati and coach Scott Satterfield.

Huzzie holds an evaluation grade of 88 overall and ranks No. 627 nationally, No. 65 among cornerbacks and No. 76 in the talent-rich Peach State, according to 247Sports.

He is a two-sport standout in football and track with a time of 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 11.45 seconds in the 100-meter, and 15.75 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.

The combination of Huzzie's size, speed and athleticism is something Arkansas' new staff looks for when identifying talent. Arkansas may have to hold tight until the end for his commitment if other teams come calling.

3-star EDGE Finn Walker

One intriguing visitor this weekend who won't be in town is Conroe, Texas standout Finn Walker.

The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was at Oklahoma State as of Thursday night for an official visit and it appears that trip has gone well, according to a post on his X account.

The Cowboys were his first Power Four offer in January with several other schools flying in such as Arkansas, Colorado, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Arizona, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Syracuse, Missouri, SMU, Baylor and many others.

Notable Official Visitors (June 12)

There are some targets visiting this weekend such as Zachary, (La.) running back Tylek Lewis who are heavily involved with other programs.

The 6-foot, 210 pound prospect is considered a consensus 3-star nationally and ranks No. 1152 nationally, No. 86 among running backs and No. 38 among Louisiana athletes, according to 247Sports.

Lewis is actually coming off an official visit at Syracuse with coach Fran Brown. He has told reporters the program is at "the top of his list" following the trip.

Fellow Louisiana native, 3-star running back Aymaud Sykes will arrive in Fayetteville Friday morning to begin his official visit. He is considered the No. 487 ranked prospect in the nation, No. 31 among running backs and the No. 18 player in the state, per 247Sports.

Sykes holds offers from the Razorbacks, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Duke, Northwestern, and many others. He is coming off an official visit weekend in Manhattan with the Wildcats and did leave without announcing a commitment to first-year coach Collin Klein.

As a junior, Sykes (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) burst onto the prep scene in The Boot in a huge way with 197 carries for 2,188 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2025 for the Grant Cougars in Dry Prong. He is kind of a late bloomer this cycle and the Razorbacks are hoping early inroads can potentially lead to a commitment.

With the Razorbacks bringing in a pair of running backs, it stands to question where the Razorbacks truly are in the recruitment of running back Asa Barnes, who has been blown away by both visits this spring. He is down to Arkansas, Tennessee, USC and Kentucky.

Arkansas will have a pair of defensive backs on campus in 3-star prospects Jameer Cantrell out of Buford (Ga.) and John Catlin (Denton, Texas). Plus, the Razorbacks' longest tenured commitment of the class in Sheridan 3-star offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant will be in town to take in his official visit.

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