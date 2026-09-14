Arkansas Razorbacks Release Official Week 3 Depth Chart for Georgia Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks first-year coach Ryan Silverfield released the team's Week Three depth chart for Georgia.

While there were no changes made defensively or on special teams, there was some minor shakeups on offense.

Most fans probably figured they'd see an "-or-" between quarterbacks KJ Jacskon and AJ Hill. However, it looks like Silverfield has decided to continue rolling with his junior quarterback at the helm of the offense.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for room against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roma

Offense

QB 7 KJ Jackson ,Jr. 6-4, 225 lbs

2 AJ Hill So. 6-4, 232 lbs

RB 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

0 Braylen Russell Jr., 6-1, 228 lbs.

27 Cam Settles So., 5-11, 209 lbs.

Note: None of the running back roles changed after Week Two. If Settles continues to be out-produce the two ahead of him then the "complete back" as offensive coordinator Tim Crasmey calls him deserves some more snaps.

WR-X No. 6 Chris Marshall, 5th Year, 6-3, 213 lbs.

No. 19 Antonio Jordan So. 6-6, 228 lbs. -or- No. 1 Courtney Crutchfield Jr. 6-2 187lbs.

Note: The dreaded "-or-" returns this week after both Jordan and Crutchfield saw action against Utah.

Jordan has caught two passes for 17 yards whle Crutchfield notched just ten snaps through two games this season.

WR-A No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th 5-10, 188 lbs.-OR- No. 4 Ismael Cisse Sr. 6-0, 198 lbs

No. 13 Jelani Watkins Jr. 5-10, 163 lbs.

Note: Things remain the same for what's become Arkansas' most productive position offensively.

WR-Z No. 3 CJ Brown Jr., 6-1, 195 lbs.

No. 8 Donovan Faupel Sr., 6-1, 201 lbs.

No. 11 Monte Harrison Jr., 6-3, 222 lbs.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Monte Harrison (11) is tripped up by Utah Utes safety Rabbit Evans (1) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE No. 83Jaden Platt Sr., 6-5, 255 lbs.

No. 85 Ty Lockwood Sr. 6-4, 246 lbs,

No. 32 Matt Adcock Sr. 6-3, 238 lbs.

LT No. 75Kavion Broussard Jr., 6-6, 312 lbs.

No. 79 Josiah Clemons So. 6-7, 341 lbs.



LG No.71 Malachi Breland Sr. 6-5, 334 lbs.

No. 74 Terence Roberson Jr. Jr. 6-6, 322 lbs.



C No. 52Caden Kitler 5th 6-3, 303 lbs.

No. 53 Kash Courtney So. 6-4, 301 lbs.



RG No. 50 Kobe Branham Jr., 6-5, 336 lbs.

No. 73 Brooks Edmonson 5th, 6-4, 313 lbs.



RT No. 64 Bryant Williams 5th, 6-7, 335 lbs.

No. 54 Adam Hawkes Jr., 6-6, 306 lbs.

Note: Hawkes came in during the second half following an undisclosed injury to Williams at right tackle. After surprising early season struggles, the Oregon State transfer graded out a shade better, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arkansas Razorbacks nickelback Khmori House celebrates after making tackle of North Alabama quarterback Destin Wade. | Nilsen Roman

Defense

DE No. 97 Quincy Rhodes Jr. Sr., 6-6, 273 lbs.

No. 88 Xadavien Sims Jr. 6-3, 308 lbs.

No. 90 Caleb Bell So. 6-3, 284 lbs.

NT No. 92David Oke 5th, 6-2, 298 lbs. -OR- No. 91 Carlon Jones Jr, 6-2, 327 lbs.

No. 99 Danny Beale Fr., 6-5, 347 lbs.



DT No. 0 Hunter Osborne Sr., 6-4, 313 lbs.

No. 28 Trajen Odom So., 6-3, 297 lbs. -OR- No. 55 Antonio Sandel-Bascomb Sr., 6-3, 315 lbs.

JACK No. 35 Steven Soles Jr., 6-2, 237 lbs.

No. 9 Charlie Collins Jr., 6-5, 233 lbs.



LB No. 7 Bradley Shaw Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 44 Ben Bogle 5th, 6-1, 226 lbs. -OR- No. 42 Jeremy Evans 5th, 6-1, 229 lbs.

LB No. 25 Ja’Quavion Smith Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 8 Phoenix Jackson 5th, 6-0, 222 lbs. -OR- No. 10 Wyatt Simmons Jr., 6-3, 226 lbs.

CB No. 20 Joker Johnson Sr., 6-0, 195 lbs.

No. 17 DJ Hairston So., 6-2, 176 lbs.

S No. 24 Miguel Mitchell 5th, 6-1, 219 lbs.

No. 14 Kyeaure Magloire 5th, 6-3, 210 lbs.

FS No. 1 Christian Harrison 5th, 6-0 // 202 lbs.

No. 22 Tay Lockett Fr., 6-0, 185 lbs.

CB No. 2 Shelton Lewis Sr., 5-11, 190 lbs. -OR- No. 4 La’khi Roland Jr., 6-2, 195 lbs.

STAR No. 6 Khmori House Jr., 6-1, 202 lbs.

No. 13 Carter Stoutmire Sr., 5-11, 216 lbs

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Max Gilbert (30) kicks an extra point from holder Gavin Rush (37) during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams

K No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs.

P No. 37 Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

-OR- No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200 lbs.

KO No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs. -OR- No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

LS No. 51 Adam Johnston Sr., 6-0, 225 lbs.

No. 59 Max Schmidly Sr., 6-3, 217 lbs.

H No. 37Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200, lbs.

KR No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th, 5-10, 188 lbs.

PR No. 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

For the second straight week, none of the defensive depth through the special teams unit saw any changes.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to kickoff agaisnt the Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. CT at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. It will be broadcast nationally by ABC.

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