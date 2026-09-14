Silverfield: Fixing Arkansas' Offensive Issues 'Starts With Me;

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson's play Saturday against Utah was far from what was expected out of him coming into the season.

While most believed they would get an enhanced 2025 version of Jackson, the junior's confidence appears to be rattled and his accuracy is all over the place.

Through two games, he has completed just 38-of-69 attempts (55.1%) for 406 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson also sits second on the team in rushing with 17 carries for 61 yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill (2) throws the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While AJ Hill received his first action of the season in the fourth quarter at Utah, whispers of an in-season quarterback battle began.

That's kind of hard to believe at this point even if the Memphis transfer completed 8-of-14 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown that would've been picked another seven times out of 10 against SEC teams.

"Right now, I've probably got to stick with KJ. I haven't made that decision," Silverfield said on Saturday after the Razorbacks 43-10 loss at Utah. "I've got to go back and watch the film. But there's a reason why we chose KJ to be the quarterback. We've got to be better in all facets.

"He has to be better. The receivers got to be better. Tight ends got to be better. The offensive line's got to be better, running backs got to be better. And it starts with me, so we'll get it fixed."

One phrase stands out from that quote.

It starts with Silverfield.

He's probably not going to take over play-calling duties or be his own offensive coordinator. His job is already hectic enough right now without doing anything more. But his influence is needed.

You don't produce high-powered offenses at Memphis over the past decade and it not translate to success elsewhere. For a coach who is as detail-oriented as he is, being at the forefront of changes is imperative for the early part of his tenure here.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield scans the crowd of Rice-Eccles Stadium ahead of its game against the Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Hogs on SI Images

He can't afford to do it long-term, especially when he's having to do jobs that his athletics director should be taking care of himself.

Above-average quarterback play can raise the ceiling of any college football team, and right now, that spot and the offensive line need fixing or this team doesn't really stand a chance of winning more than two games this season.

"It starts with the offensive line didn't do a good enough job," Silverfield continued. "They played man coverage almost the entire game or pressured us with a cover three behind it. That means there's always going to be an extra hat in the box, and we did a poor job.

"If you want teams to stop loading the box, then you have to be able to throw the ball effectively. Our lack of the ability to throw the ball at all downfield or even beat man coverage, we're going to struggle to run the football. I think it goes hand-in-hand, but clearly not good enough job by anybody."

The Razorbacks' struggles start up front, and playing musical chairs at the quarterback position does no one any favors.

If defenses don't respect Arkansas' ability to attack vertically, they'll continue crowding the line of scrimmage. If the offensive line can't consistently handle that pressure, Jackson will continue throwing balls in the dirt and into the stands.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has to be held responsible for the lack of offense because those struggles date back to last season, and the warning signs were there. The passing game was far from explosive compared to what it had been previously.

Arkansas ranks No. 97 nationally with just seven plays of 20+ yards this season.

Cramsey's offenses at Memphis had 25 such plays last season (No. 58, FBS), 32 in 2024 (No. 10, FBS), 73 in 2023 (No. 24, FBS) and 29 in 2022 (No. 43, FBS).

If he continues spending too much time asking Jackson to make difficult throws outside his comfort zone, it will make it easier for opposing defenses do their job the rest of the season.

"It starts with me."

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