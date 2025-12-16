Razorbacks reportedly add another assistant coach to flip struggling secondary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield continues to build his first coaching staff with the reported addition of Cincinnati defensive backs coach Eddie Hicks, according to CBS Sports.

The Razorbacks have identified Hicks to join a busy secondary staff already on board with TJ Rushing, Deron Wilson, and CJ Wiliford.

Arkansas is expected to hire Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Eddie Hicks, sources tell @CBSSports.



Hicks, a former all-conference defensive back at Southern Miss, was a lead defensive analyst at LSU in 2023 and last year before heading to Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/fJ94TmiSm1 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 16, 2025

Hicks is a seasoned defensive backs coach with experience across multiple FBS programs, including stops at schools such as LSU, Cal, Charlotte, and Southern Miss. He also served as an assistant at the FCS level at Austin Peay, Murray State, and Alcorn State where he built a track record of contributing to strong defensive units.

By the Numbers

During his lone season with the Bearcats, Hicks' secondary finished No. 91 nationally by allowing just under 230 yards per game through the air. Cincinnati finished dead last in the nation, forcing only two interceptions in 12 regular season games.

At Southern Miss in 2018, Hicks coached a defense that led Conference USA in pass defense and limited opponents to 14 passing touchdowns, with the Golden Eagles recording 14 interceptions. That was third most in the league and tied for No. 24 nationally.

Razorbacks 2025 struggles

There was no secret across the country that Arkansas struggled defensively in 2025. On a unit that was supposedly infused with talent via the transfer portal, the Razorbacks allowed more than 239 yards per game (No. 102 FBS) through air and only forced six interceptions (No. 104 FBS).

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Larry Worth during game against Notre Dame at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Roster building at the FBS level is such a fluid issue throughout the offseason with one defensive back announcing he will enter the transfer portal in former JUCO All-American KeShawn Davila. WIth up to five more secondary scholarships likely to open, Hicks and his fellow staff members will have plenty of slots to work with to upgrade the Arkansas secondary next season.

High School Signees

Silverfield's initial signing class will likely be a small one with more of an emphasis on the transfer portal this winter.

The Razorbacks did sign four defensive backs from the high school ranks in safety Tay Lockett, cornerback Jalon Copeland, cornerback Brandon Ford and safety Kyndrick Williams.

Arkansas' 2026 class currently has signatures from 17 signees and ranks No. 15 in the SEC, No. 57 nationally with the February signing period coming fast.

Arkansas coaching staff as of Dec. 13

• Head Coach Ryan Silverfield

• Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey, previously at Memphis

• Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts, previously at Florida

• Special Teams Coordinator: Chad Lunsford, previously at Auburn

• Quarterbacks: Clint Trickett, previously at Jacksonville State

• Running Backs: David Johnson, previously at Florida State

• Wide Receivers: Larry Smith, previously at Memphis

• Tight Ends: Morgan Turner

• Offensive Line: Marcus Johnson, previously at Ohio State

• Offensive line: Jeff Myers, previously at Memphis

• Defensive line: Marion Hobby, previously at Tennessee*

• Cornerbacks: Eddie Hicks, previously at Cincinnati

• Defensive backs: Deron Wilson, previously at Florida

• Defensive backs: TJ Rushing, previously at Auburn

• Safeties: CJ Wiliford, previously at Georgia State

• General Manager: Gaizka Crowley, previously at Arizona

• S&C: Noah Franklin, previously at Memphis

Hogs Feed: