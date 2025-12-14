FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are pursuing Clint Trickett to fill their quarterbacks coach vacancy, he confirmed to Arkansas Razorbacks on SI.

Trickett’s offensive background and experience developing the passing game have made him a candidate as head coach Ryan Silverfield continues to assemble his staff for the 2026 season.

The 34-year-old served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Jacksonville State this past season. Trickett was able to orchestrate a high powered offense that led Conference USA in total offense at 419 yards per game.

He established a rushing attack that also led C-USA with more than 258 yards per game and averaged just under 30 points per game.

Arkansas is expected to hire Jacksonville State OC/QB coach Clint Trickett to Ryan Silverfield's staff, he tells me.



Previously worked at FAU, Marshall, and Georgia State.



Played QB at FSU & West Virginia.

Coaching resume

A former college quarterback at Florida State and West Virginia, Trickett transitioned to coaching in 2015, beginning as a quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi Community College.

He developed a strong offense at one of the nation’s most successful JUCO programs, where he worked directly on quarterback fundamentals and development and prominently featured on popular Netflix show "Last Chance U".

During his time at EMCC, he coached former FSU and Auburn quarterback John Franklin III, Florida State quarterback De'Andre Johnson.

He spent time at Florida Atlantic from 2017 through 2020 under Lane Kiffin starting out as before tight ends coach. After Kiffin left for Ole Miss in 2020, taking Charlie Weis with him, Trickett was then promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

After one season leading FAU's offense, he was hired at Marshall as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Trickett was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022 after his passing attack ranked No. 14 nationally with 3,830 yards through the air in 2021, demonstrating his ability to manage successful aerial production.

Following his successful stint with the Herd, Trickett would be hired by Georgia Southern for the 2024 season as tight ends coach and pass game coordinator, where he oversaw schemes designed to enhance route timing and quarterback decision-making.

He is considered a bright offensive mind and is considered one of the top up-and-comers in his profession by many in coaching circles.

This isn't the first time Trickett's name has come up in an Arkansas coaching search. He was considered for an on-field assistant role in 2023 under former coach Sam Pittman when he hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Does Trickett fit in?

Silverfield's history with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey of implementing tough, physical rushing attacks is a similar identity to Trickett's previous years coaching offenses.

Memphis has consistently ranked towards the top nationally in rushing, averaging more than 186 yards per game in 2025, which was good for No. 36 nationally.

Trickett's specialty of developing quarterbacks will be something to watch with Arkansas' new pro-style attack that's dedicated to blowing the top off defenses.

Under Silverfield, Memphis finished in the top 20 in passing offense each season from 2020-2024, but changed things up a bit this past season with more of a dual threat attack using transfer quarterback Brendon Lewis.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Trickett has shown a strong ability to adapt to the talent at his disposal, which is probably a reason he was considered for a staff role at Arkansas.

"We had wonderful players [at Memphis], but it's been really one of the most consistent, successful offenses year in and year out," Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. "Part of that is a turnover margin, part of that is just having great players making plays, and that to me is huge. When it's all said and done, we're not a tempo type team. We're not an air raid type team.

"My job is also is to put the players in the best opportunity to succeed. So if it's out there being more 11 personnel. If all of a sudden we've got certain deals, and short-yard goal line, are we more of a 13 personnel? Is that 22? But it's my job, and our job as coaches to develop the scheme based off of our players. I think you get so many coaches will say ’Well, he didn't fit my system’. No, you're a bad coach. You need to change and adapt to what players you have."

Arkansas is set to return quarterback KJ Jackson for his redshirt sophomore season, announcing he is "all in" for Year One under Silverfield. The Razorbacks didn't take a quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle, which means the staff will look in the transfer portal for competition and backup roles.

Arkansas coaching staff as of Dec. 13

• Head Coach Ryan Silverfield

• Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey, previously at Memphis

• Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts, previously at Florida

• Special Teams Coordinator: Chad Lunsford, previously at Auburn

• Quarterbacks: Clint Trickett, previously at Jacksonville State

• Running Backs: David Johnson, previously at Florida State

• Wide Receivers: Larry Smith, previously at Memphis

• Tight Ends: Morgan Turner

• Offensive Line: Marcus Johnson, previously at Ohio State

• Offensive line: Jeff Myers, previously at Memphis

• Defensive line: Marion Hobby, previously at Tennessee*

• Defensive backs: Deron Wilson, previously at Florida

• Defensive backs: TJ Rushing, previously at Auburn

• Safeties: CJ Wiliford, previously at Georgia State

• General Manager: Gaizka Crowley, previously at Arizona

• S&C: Noah Franklin, previously at Memphis

