Razorbacks lose commitment from 2026 defensive back
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas lost its first Class of 2026 commitment late Tuesday night when 3-star athlete Jack Duckworth backed off his pledge to the Razorbacks, according to post on his X account.
Duckworth compiled 718 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on offense last season as he specialized at wide receiver, but did force one interception during his junior season. His lead recruiters at the time of his commitment were former defensive backs coach Deron Wilson and current co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.
As a sophomore, he became one of Texas' top defenders after recording 14 pass break-ups, one sack and one interception.
After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I have great respect for the Arkansas coaching staff, the program, and the opportunities they presented to me, but l feel it’s in my best interest to REOPEN my recruitment 100%.- 2026 ATH Jack Duckworth, X
The 5-foot-11, 175 pound athlete splits time as a track star at Rockwall HIgh School in Texas where he recorded a 15.87 second 110-meter hurdles time and a 44.50 300-meter hurdles, according to MileSplit.
Over the past few months, Duckworth has started to gain interest from schools across the nation including UNLV, Memphis, Sam Houston State and Stanford which, could be reason for him to contemplate his options.
Despite his decommitment to Arkansas, he was set to take in an official visit with the Razorbacks June 6, but it is unknown at this time whether he will still attend. He was the Hogs' lowest rated pledge as the No. 1,120 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 101 among cornerbacks and No. 158 ranked player in Texas, according to 247sports composite rankings.
With the 2026 recruiting class far from complete, several promising recruits are set to make official visits over the next month including several uncommitted 4-star prospects such as defensive lineman Danny Beale, linebacker Jakore Smith, offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy and linebacker Braxton LIndsey.
One receiver to keep an eye on in the 2026 class for a potential commitment is Frenship High School's Chase Campbell. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound wideout is one of the most explosive players in Texas after posting back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons at the varsity level.
He caught 81 passes for 1,459 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024 and also tacked on another 38 carries for 314 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Arkansas' coaching staff will have their hands full trying to land his commitment though as rising West Texas recruiting juggernaut Texas Tech is nearby to poach a Razorbacks' legacy.
Other teams involved in Campbell's recruitment are Arizona State, Ole Miss, Baylor, Utah, Arizona and Kansas State. He was named to first team All-District in football and doubled up with All-Region honors for Frenship after helping his Tigers' team to an area championship.
The Razorbacks 2026 class currently ranks No. 3 among SEC teams, No. 10 nationally, per 247sports composite team rankings.
Current 2026 Recruiting Class
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough
4-star WR Dequane Prevo
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore
3-star S Adam Auston
3-star TE Jaivion Martin
3-star DL Ari Slocum
3-star DB Tay Lockett
3-star DB Jalon Copeland
3-star WR Robert Haynes
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams
3-star OL Hugh Smith
3-star OL Tucker Young
3-star DL Carnell Jackson
3-star TE Kade bush