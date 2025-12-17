Razorbacks blitz poor Queens defense in Bud Walton blowout

No. 14 Arkansas continues to handle business against mid-major opponents, overcoming a 9-5 deficit in the early moments of the game to steamroll the Queens Royals 108-80 in the penultimate nonconference home game.

Here are three quick takeaways.

Trevon Brazile stays hot

For the second straight game Arkansas used center Trevon Brazile's ability to stretch the floor to take over a game early.

Brazile has set a new career-high for the second time this season with 26 points after scoring 25 against Southern in the season-opener in early November.

Brazile has seen his efficiency shoot to a new stratosphere in the past two games. Against Texas Tech and Queens, Brazile is a combined 17-for-24 from the field, including 9-for-12 from beyond the arc and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

"I think the kid is making a statement about how good he is," associate head coach Kenny Payne said. "But also how good he can be. I don't think he's touched the surface. There's more in there. He's shooting the ball with great confidence right now. He needs to keep that up. He can rebound 15, 16 rebounds in a game. We need to see that."

Acuff's consistency continues to shine:

Guard Darius Acuff Jr. has had no issues adjusting to the college game and is now just two games away from setting a bit of Razorback history.

Acuff is now just three games away from setting the Hogs record for most games with 10+ points in each game to start a caree, breaking Isaiah Joe's record of 13 during the 2018-19 season.

Acuff Jr. continues to be an expert distributor of the ball. Acuff has his second double-double with a career-high 23 points and 10 assists.

"Darius is doing a great job of leading us," Payne said. "Getting not just points, getting assists — which he had 10 tonight. Probably, if we make a couple more shots, he probably could have easily had 15."

After not having more than six assists in the first seven games of the season, he now has at least eight assists in four straight games and came into the night ranked in the Top 50 nationally in assists per game, a number that continues to climb up.

Most consecutive games to begin a season scoring 10+ points in each game by @RazorbackMBB freshmen, since freshmen became eligible in 1972-73:

13 Isaiah Joe 2018-19 (6 pts in game 14)

11 Darius Acuff Jr. 2025-26

10 Moses Moody 2020-21 (6 in G11)

9 Meleek Thomas 2025-26 (8 in G10) https://t.co/LWW61L57Tj — HogStats.com (@HogStats) December 17, 2025

Hogs take advantage of maligned Queens defense

Queens came into the night with the 14th-worst scoring defense, allowing 85.7 points per game.

Despite 14 turnovers of their own, Arkansas shot 56% from the field and went 14-for-28 from beyond the arc as a team. The Razorbacks scored 100+ points in a game for the third time and 90+ points for the fifth time.

"We're a team that shoots a lot of threes too," Billy Richmond said. So just coming off, shooting with confidence, that's all our coach really teaches us, man. We know we got the confidence 'cause we work on it too. So just going to the game, we know we are good."

On the other side of the ball, Arkansas held a high-powered Queens offense in check. The Royals averaged 84.5 points a night before facing the Razorbacks and ranked Top 20 in the country in both three-point makes and attempts per game.

The Hogs held Queens to 6-for-25 (24%) from beyond the arc including 2-for-12 in the first half.

Arkansas now heads to Newark, N.J. to take on No. 8 Houston, the reigning national runner-up. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS.

