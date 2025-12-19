Razorbacks Roster Tracker: More players announce returns for 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield appears to be keeping more players in place for next season than most anticipated.

True freshman wide receiver Antonio Jordan is expected to return to the team next season following a redshirt year with limited on-field opportunities.

Jordan suffered from a nagging ankle injury which sidelined him for the majority of the season, seeing action in just two games this fall.

Arkansas' former wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch was very high on the Warren native, comparing him to the "Taj Mahal" during spring practice.

"I’ll tell you this, when wide receivers coach Ronnie [Fouch] went and watched him, he thought he was the Taj Mahal baby," coach Sam Pittman said April 15. "Watching him on tape, a big physical guy. Love the kid, just a great kid and well, well coached.

“Bo Hembree is one of the best coaches in the state of Arkansas and has that respect. If anybody can do it, it would be that combination of coach, player, person, family. We’re going to find out, I promise you."

During his final two seasons with the Lumberjacks, Jordan recorded 94 receptions for 2,116 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using the Arkansas Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomre

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior

Razorback departures

DB Keshawn Davila

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass breakups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

OL Shaq McRoy

The Razorbacks missed out on the former top-100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

BREAKING: Arkansas OL JacQawn “Shaq” McRoy plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰The 6’8 335 OL appeared in 6 games this season



He started his career at Oregon & will have 3 years of eligibility left⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/cLunMQN606 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2025

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports . He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

LB Tavion Wallace

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Tavion Wallace lining up on special teams in game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

The transfer portal window will be open Jan. 2 through midnight on Jan. 16.

