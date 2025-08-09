Razorbacks running back ready for breakout 2025 season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks could have an overlooked running back room this fall with three players vying for first team reps in camp.
Braylen Russell and Rodney Hill return while Mike Washington is a name fans must get to know when Arkansas starts the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M.
Running backs coach Kolby Smith is quite high on his room, but wants to see more explosiveness out of the running backs during Saturday's closed scrimmage.
"Loving the room, loving everybody in there," Smith said after Friday's practice. "I like the chemistry we have and love that the players have for each other. And Saturday, I'm looking for explosive plays by the running backs."
Change of Pace
The Razorbacks didn't have a cut and go type of running back for much of last season. In short yardage situations, Arkansas had 92 carries go for 10+ yards in 2024 which was good for No. 9 nationally among FBS teams.
With just five carries surpassing at least 40 yards, Arkansas finished tied for No. 38 nationally with about half the country in long run plays.
Hill was a fixture in the Razorbacks running back rotation for the early parts of last season, but he suffered an injury against Texas A&M which limited his role until the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.
He proved to be a dependable back capable of absorbing contact and being a big play threat with a 70-yard run in the first quarter in the 39-26 victory.
"I think he can be a great early-down, red-zone runner for us," Smith said. "Early down meaning first and second down. Get him out in the passes on third-and-medium, third and short type of situations.
"When we’re in the red zone and if we want to isolate a linebacker when they go man coverage, we can use him for that. He’s going to be a great player for us. He’s explosive. He’s exciting. He’ll bring toughness to the room, and he’s a very good inside-zone runner. When he gets his shoulders square and he gets behind those blocks, he can do a great job of being explosive in the open field."
One thing HIll said he's worked on is making sure he won't be caught in the open field again like he was in the Liberty Bowl in December.
One key is not to look side to side, keep the head forward and eyes on the endzone.
"Whenever I get asked about, I just think back back to the bowl game when I broke that long run, got caught," Hill said. "Just don't get caught no more. That’s it. Can’t get caught no more."
Built for SEC
Hill hasn't been lacking confidence during the offseason and has built upon his season closing performance against Texas Tech. After showing what he's made of while leading Arkansas at 6.7 yards per carry, he took nutrition and the weight room seriously to be a north-south runner.
"Just eat, lift, sleep. Really, that's all," Hill said after Friday's practice. "That was my main goal in December after the bowl game, just start by eating more, eating like three or four times a day, just trying to get my weight up. I can't be out there running at like 185."
With two 40-yard touchdown runs in practice this week, Smith said it validates his belief in Hill being an SEC running back.
"He’s about 193, 195, so he’s probably put on a good seven pounds of muscle," Smith said. "We’ve been making our blitz checks and he’s been able to finesse his way through the line of scrimmage and open field and take it to the house."
Do-it-all Man
Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain will have Hill back to return kicks once again this fall with eight returns for 132 yards with a touchdown called back.
With full-time return duties placed on him, he has embraced his role as a utility piece for the Razorbacks, doing everything asked of him at a high level.
"I love it. I just love doing special teams with Coach Fountain, and I'm looking to take a good bit on back," Hill said. "I’ve been working my tail off, so I'm looking to have a good year on that."
Hill the Recruit
Hill wasn't some unknown athlete out of Statesboro, Georgia in the 2022 class.
While rated as a 3-star, Hill was ranked at No. 487 overall, No. 30 among athletes and No. 49 in the Peach State, according to 247sports.
At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, the smaller scatback fielded offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin among many others.
Perhaps the Razorbacks were fortunate to find Hill out of the transfer portal last summer. Like Washington, he was evaluated based off need at the position.
"[Finding Washington was] no different than we did with Rodney," Smith said. "On the traits that you need and you're looking for in that room, that's going to add diversity to the group and maturity and leadership."