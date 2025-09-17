Arkansas' big four must perform at high level consistently to win games
FAYETTEVILE, Ark. — Arkansas' defense was a hot mess on Saturday in a 41-35 loss at No. 13 Ole Miss, but what about the Razorbacks' offense?
Well, it was stellar in the first half and almost good enough in the closing two minutes of the fourth quarter to finish off a potential game-winning drive.
A lost fumble, the game's only turnover, inside their own 25-yard line with only 1:52 remaining allowed the Rebels to escape with a six-point win.
But other than that major miscue, Bobby Petrino's offense kept Arkansas in the game with a chance to win in the end.
Turnovers were killer in a 7-6 campaign in 2024, and though it reared its ugly head again Saturday, the offense has lost only three turnovers through three games this season.
For context, last season's Razorbacks lost three turnovers in their 39-31 overtime road loss to Oklahoma State in the second tilt of 2024.
These current Hogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) need their offense to continue to click going into this weekend's road game against non-conference foe Memphis (3-0).
Through the first three contests, Arkansas has established a big four on offense: Senior quarterback Taylen Green, senior running back Mike Washington, Jr., senior receiver O'Mega Blake, and Petrino.
It actually starts with the team's offensive coordinator, Petrino, who has proven to be among the best play-callers and personnel match-up planners in college football spanning multiple decades.
When Petrino was head coach at Arkansas (2008-11), he repeatedly voiced one of his favorite anthems: "Feed the studs."
That is exactly what he has done so far this season.
Petrino is getting a career best out of Green on many fronts, including passing efficiency, and he seems to know just how to dial up the right play at the right time to keep the offense on the field.
Other than a handful of bad plays through the first 12 quarters of the season, Green has been superb.
He hit 22-of-35 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions to go with 115 yards and 1one touchdown on the ground on 14 carries against the Rebels.
It was Green's second consecutive game of throwing for 200-plus yards while rushing for 100-plus yards with at least one touchdown each as a passer and rusher.
Green's five-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left in the second quarter capped the Razorbacks' fourth consecutive touchdown drive after a missed field goal on the first possession of the game, and it allowed Arkansas to tie the game with Ole Miss at 28-all.
He once again got great pass protection from his offensive line and running backs, and his receivers were sure-handed throughout the contest. He did throw a would-be interception in the end zone midway through the second quarter, but Ole Miss was flagged for defensive holding which nullified the turnover while setting the Hogs up with a 1st-and-goal at the four-yard line in what turned into the team's third touchdown drive of the first-half to tie the game, 21-21.
Through three games, Green is 63-of-92 passing (career-best 68.5%) for 866 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions to go with 307 yards and two touchdowns rushing on 32 carries.
Against the Rebels, Washington Jr. surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for a third consecutive game to open the season as he finished with 65 rushing yards and a season-high two touchdowns on 13 carries to go with 53 yards receiving on two pass-catches out of the backfield.
His 47-yard touchdown gallop capped a four-play, 75-yard drive early in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-all. His second touchdown was a three-yard run with 4:56 remaining in the game that closed the Razorbacks within a one-score deficit, 41-35.
Washington also authored a 35-yard reception in the contest.
He's had multiple explosion plays (plays of 20 or more yards) in both the run and passing games in each of the Hogs' first three games.
On the season, Washington has a total of 339 scrimmage yards (260 rushing and 79 receiving) and four touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving) on a combined total of 35 touches (31 carries and four receptions).
The team's leading receiver, Blake led against Ole Miss with six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown. His score was Arkansas' first of the game as it came on a 30-yard reception when Green found him running down the middle of the field, allowing Arkansas to pull even, 7-7, in the first quarter.
On the season, Blake has 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
Of course, there are more offensive weapons at running back, receiver, and tight end at Petrino's disposal that complement the talents and production of Green, Washington, and Blake.
Additionally, Arkansas has gotten key contributions and consistent execution from its offensive line, both in the running and passing games.
Given that the current state of the Razorbacks' defense is at best an enigma and at worst on a path to be one of the SEC's bottom-feeder units, it's incumbent upon the offense to remain healthy while continuing to remain consistent in executing plays to finish off drives with points.
Add limiting turnovers, penalties, and negative-yardage plays to that mix of important things.
It could become the kind of season for Arkansas that the best team in a shootout wins, which translates to Petrino's troops must find and maintain their A games.