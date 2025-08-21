Arkansas may have found clever way around SEC field storm fine scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark, — For big news about storms, the breaking revelation of the SEC raising the bar on fines for field and court storming, along with the announcement of a new three-minute policy at Arkansas, came in rather quiet despite how slow news is this time of year.
The $500,000 required league fine is a rich get richer scheme that will keep lesser SEC programs in their place rather than an effort at encouraging safety on the field. College students who just watched their underdog knock off a No. 1 ranked SEC team, especially a rival, isn't stopping to think about the football or basketball program getting fined,
Those students are going over whatever is in their way and enjoying their once in a lifetime college experience. The winner, which is almost always going to be the less financially lucrative of the two programs, hands over a half million in revenue it doesn't have to fill the coffers of the wealthier program.
Meanwhile, the athletics director of the team that stormed the field has to look around the office to see if there's anyone else who can be fired to cover the loss in revenue. For those who argue that is an absurd exaggeration, Arkansas already had to take this approach to free up enough revenue to pay players for its first revenue share payroll.
The one thing from Wednesday afternoon press release that does appear to make sense is the Razorbacks' announcement of a three-minute clock before fans can storm the field. That is definitely a good way to let the other team get off the field and let Arkansas players and coaches get somewhere safe before the celebration.
It also allows an opportunity to set a more orderly and safe path for students rather than long jumps from up high on top of one another while being shoved from behind. That means color guard equipment gets protected and college freshman ankles don't get broken.
However, there could be a bigger motive for the three-minute rule than safety. See, with Arkansas struggling fiscally, the administration may have created a brilliant legal loophole to avoid the fine altogether.
There is no clarity in the release as to whether the fine will still apply to the Razorbacks if fans simply wait until the timer ends. It could already be agreed with the SEC that such a delay doesn't constitute a field storming, thus no half million fine.
If not, the argument is certainly already built in to easily slip out of any attempt to fine Arkansas in a fair legal examination.
SEC Rep: "Sir, did your fans rush the field, or did they not rush the field?"
Arkansas Rep: "Uh, they did not."
SEC Rep: "How can you possibly say that. We have video and photographic evidence of your students all over the field celebrating."
Arkansas Rep: "Well, you didn't ask if our fans went on the field and celebrated. This is about rushing the field. To rush means to do something in a hurried manner. I assure you that were you to roll your video back a bit further, you will see them standing patiently for three minutes. Clearly, they were in no rush. In fact, they waited so long the other team was off the field. You contend a field storming took place, but I can set here and watch the video and see this was nothing more than a field staring. They just stood there and stared for three minutes."
Arbitrator: "Yep, they're just standing and staring. A full three minutes. The patience they must have. I won't even stand in line that long for a taco. We rule in favor of the Hogs. Fine dismissed."
It's a move of genius by the athletics department if fans will abide by the guidelines. In fact, if it does turn out to not be field storming after three minutes, then there is room in there to make a little extra revenue in the Hogs favor off this.
The release says the clock will be put up after big wins. However, who is to determine what a big win actually is.
Based on what fans keep saying, pretty much any win is a huge deal for the football team. This means that clock theoretically should go up after every game and let the fans figure out if it's worth running onto the field.
What will happen is a group of students and recent grads will get together and start going onto the field three minutes after every win, starting up a new tradition. That means eyes on that clock every time the Hogs win a home game.
What that guarantees is a sponsor is going to be seen if Arkansas will make the sale. It sets us up for a world where the Malco Theaters Three Minute Countdown from Glory is a real thing.
Instead of losing money while funding the Alabama and Georgias of the world, the Hogs get to cash in on winning.
Hopefully that's how it plays out. Arkansas should be able to enjoy its wins, especially the big ones, rather than have the moment tainted with a nice swift kick in the bank account.