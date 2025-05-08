Razorbacks' secondary need drastic improvement after 2024 backslide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will have a much different looking secondary than they did in 2024 when the Hogs finished toward the bottom of the FBS in pass coverage.
Arkansas has a few promising young players such as Selman Bridges, the former 4-star safety who signed during the 2024 cycle. He is the type of defensive back co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson likes.
Bridges is long at 6-foot-3, 180-pounds with the ability to impose physicality on outside receivers and even use his speed over the top as a safety.
"You know what, I’m seeing growth because he’s still a freshman, you know," defensive coordinator Travis Williams said April 10. "Just seeing him going through his second spring ball and seeing growth, seeing him being developed, seeing him taking coaching and taking his game to another level. And that’s a good thing. All of our guys that are freshmen cannot be the same as when they first got here. So Just to see him grow is a good thing, to see him growing."
Should he continue growing, Bridges ought to crack the defensive rotation going into his sophomore season after being touted as the No. 13 overall cornerback prospect in his class. He'll have to battle it out during fall practice as Arkansas brings in several new transfers in the secondary including Stanford cornerback Julian Neal, who joined the team as the No. 4 available player in the portal this spring.
"Yeah, I like Neal," Pittman said April 25. "Neal's a good-looking kid. Big, can run. I thought we did a really good job of recruiting him and I like him. Obviously, we brought him in thinking he can play for us immediately."
Former Auburn starting safety Caleb Wooden has progressed well throughout spring practice to grasp what Williams' defense is asking him to do. He's played in 28 games over his first three years and recorded 41 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions with the Tigers.
"He’s doing some really good stuff for us," Williams said. "Smart football player, I'm glad we got him. He’s a guy that understands football and is doing some really good stuff for us as well."
There were times Arkansas was beaten over the top because of a lack of speed at boundary corner which led them to signing 247sports No. 1 JUCO defensive back Keshawn Davilla in December. He chose the Razorbacks over Arizona State, Boise State, Illinois, Michigan State, SMU, Utah, Virginia Tech and Washington State.
"I like him, he’s doing good," Williams said. "He’s a guy that he can run, he’s athletic. We’ve tried him at different positions. He is still getting some Hog reps on some third down stuff and some stuff that we’re doing. He’s a guy that’s progressing. He’s coming from junior college, so he has the skill set, he’s just learning the speed of our game in the SEC and learning the playbook. He definitely has the talent that you’re looking for."
Former 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary hasn't quite lived up to expectations since coming in from Georgia two years ago. Williams says the light might have turned on this spring to play a key role in the secondary.
He’s having a really good spring for us as well," Williams said. "He’s taken the bull by the horn of just coming up and meeting with Coach [Nick] Perry. He’s an older guy now, so the time is now for him. He’s really really been locked in this spring."
Speaking of Perry, he takes over a defensive unit that struggled mightily against the pass in 2024 as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game. Williams seems to be high on what his new defensive back coach brings to the program.
"[Perry's] NFL background, just being in those NFL rooms," Williams said. "What’s unique about Coach Perry is, he’s been on the offensive side as an offensive coach. He was with the Falcons and obviously he’s a defensive back background and he’s coached defensive backs with the Seahawks. But getting that other view from the other side of being on the offensive side. He’s really been good for us just seeing what offenses are seeing and other things like that."
Perry's background includes experience under legendary coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant before moving over to a defensive analyst role from 2019-20. As a former Crimson Tide player, he learned the ins and outs of the type of coach it takes to be successful at a high level, winning back-to-back national championships from 2011-12.
Making the right hire is important, especially when finding the right fit for a coaching staff. Perry's winning pedigree fits the culture among Williams' defensive staff.
"Very sharp coach, very very good coach as far as being in the room with the kids," Wiliams said. "When you’re hiring a guy it’s all about the right fits. Even with hiring, when I’m talking to coach Pittman about different candidates I like to take my time because I just don’t want to just get a guy and it’s not a right fit and the right mixture for our room. So I do think a culture of your room is very very important and I think we hit a home run with him."