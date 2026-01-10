Razorbacks sign second Baylor linebacker as portal rebuild continues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas keeps adding bodies to a defense that needed them, and the latest arrival comes from a familiar place.

The Razorbacks announced the signing of Baylor linebacker Jeremy Evans, another portal addition meant to stabilize depth more than spark headlines.

Evans arrives with one year of eligibility remaining, which makes his role pretty clear. Arkansas didn’t bring him in for a long-term development plan. The Hogs brought him in to compete right away.

This marks the second Baylor linebacker Arkansas has added this cycle (Phoenix Jackson signed with the Hogs last week), and while that might look random on the surface, there’s a coaching thread running underneath it.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has history with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, dating back nearly two decades.

In 2007, Roberts was the head coach at Delta State University, and Aranda served as an assistant on his staff. That doesn’t mean recruiting favors or secret intel, but it does mean Roberts likely understands the defensive framework Evans grew up in at Baylor.

In the modern transfer portal era, that familiarity matters. Arkansas is building a defense quickly, and players who don’t need a dictionary to learn the scheme tend to move up the depth chart faster.

Another day... and Silverfield continues to COOK in the portal



TE Ty Lockwood

LB Jeremy Evans

OT Terrence Roberson

OT Bryan Williams

OL Josiah Clemons

WR Donovan Faupel

DB Tyler Scott

CB Braydon Lee

DB La'khi Roland



Is Arkansas going to be a top 25 team next season? pic.twitter.com/8jb5TPw5Tr — TorresOnArkansas (@TorresOnTheHogs) January 9, 2026

Evans brings experience, not hype, to Arkansas

Evans’ career at Baylor has been steady rather than spectacular. During the 2024 season, he appeared in eight games as a reserve linebacker, gaining experience against Big 12 competition without locking down a starting role.

His most productive season came in 2023. As a redshirt freshman, Evans played in 11 games and finished with 17 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Those numbers won’t grab attention on signing day, but they show reliability — something Arkansas has lacked at times in the middle of the defense.

Evans redshirted in 2022, easing into college football before carving out a rotational role. That patience has given him multiple seasons in a structured defensive system, even if his snaps came mostly behind veterans.

Before college, Evans starred at Tenaha High School in Texas, where he played linebacker and running back. He earned district MVP honors and drew national attention as a recruit, including recognition from ESPN as one of the country’s top outside linebackers in his class.

That high school résumé hasn’t yet translated into star production at the college level, but Arkansas isn’t asking for stardom. The Razorbacks are asking for depth, discipline and availability.

Signing fits Razorbacks’ defensive rebuild

For Arkansas, this move is about coverage, not celebration. Linebacker depth has been a concern, and Evans gives the Razorbacks another experienced option who’s already been through Power Five game weeks.

Roberts’ defensive approach puts a premium on positioning and assignment football. Evans’ background in Baylor’s system could allow him to adjust more smoothly than someone starting from scratch.

The Razorbacks are also preparing for the reality of a long season. Injuries and rotation demands make depth more than a luxury, especially in the SEC. Evans may not be penciled in as a starter, but his importance could grow as the season wears on.

This addition pushes Arkansas to 28 transfer portal signees, a number that reflects how aggressively the Hogs have attacked roster construction this offseason. Quantity hasn’t replaced evaluation, but competition has become the driving force.

Evans enters a linebacker room where snaps must be earned, not promised. That fits the tone Arkansas has set throughout the portal cycle.

Portal addition continues Arkansas roster strategy

Arkansas isn’t chasing headlines with its portal moves. The Razorbacks are filling gaps, one piece at a time, and Evans fits that approach.

The prior connection between Roberts and Aranda doesn’t guarantee success, but it reduces uncertainty. In today’s college football landscape, fewer unknowns can be just as valuable as upside.

For Evans, Arkansas offers a final opportunity to turn experience into consistent snaps. For the Hogs, it’s another calculated move in a defense still under construction.

No bold promises were made. Just another name added to the depth chart.

Key takeaways

Arkansas signed Baylor linebacker Jeremy Evans with one year of eligibility remaining.

Ron Roberts previously was Baylor coach Dave Aranda's boss as head coach at Delta State in 2007, creating defensive familiarity.

The Razorbacks continue emphasizing depth and competition through aggressive portal additions.

Hogs Feed