Baylor vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 1st Round

The Baylor Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils face off in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

Each team finished the season with a 16-15 record overall, and Arizona State was one game better in conference at 7-11 to Baylor’s 6-12.

Baylor beat Arizona State 73-68 at home last month, continuing the Bears’ domination of the Sun Devils in their last seven matchups.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

Baylor vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Baylor -2.5 (-102)

Arizona State +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Baylor -130

Arizona State +108

Total

157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Baylor vs. Arizona State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Baylor record: 16-15

Arizona State record: 16-15

Baylor vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Baylor is 14-16 ATS this season

Arizona State is 15-16 ATS this season

The OVER is 17-13 in Baylor games this season

The UNDER is 16-15 in Arizona State games this season

Baylor vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch

Cameron Carr, Guard, Baylor Bears

Cameron Carr not only leads Baylor with 19.0 points per game this season, but that ranks him 56th across all Division 1 players as well. He finished the regular season with at least 21 points in three of his final four games.

Carr only had 13 points in the game before that, which came against these Sun Devils. We’ll see if he can get back above his season average in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Baylor vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams were much better at home than they were on the road this season, so it’s a bit scary backing either side in a neutral site game. However, Baylor has won all seven meetings against Arizona State, and the Bears have the two best players on the court in Carr and Tounde Yessoufou.

I wouldn’t lay much more than this -2.5 spread on Baylor, though, as I do expect this to be a game that comes to the final minutes. But the Bears are the only way I can look in this one.

Pick: Baylor -2.5 (-102)

