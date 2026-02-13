Razorbacks Expected to Receive Official Visit From 4-Star Defensive Back

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hard work truly pays off and that's certainly the case for 2027 defensive back prospect Bryson Brown.

The 5-foot-11, 180 pound defensive back out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma started his recruitiment at a young age. Long before he even played a snap at the varsity level, Brown believed in himself by submitting junior high tape to college coaches and posted relentlessly on social media for the exposure.

Did that exposure help? It sure did.

He's no longer flying under the radar anymore either with 31 scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and many others.

4-star Broken Arrow DB Bryson Brown says he will take official visits to Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Miami, & UCLA.



“Coach Silverfield and staff reach out just about everyday or every other day. I'll be visiting in the spring but I don't have a date set yet.” pic.twitter.com/hLzFOOYnTB — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) February 13, 2026

Although he has yet to schedule a date at this time, Brown wants to get to Fayetteville this spring for an official visit.

"Coach Silverfield and staff reach out just about everyday or every other day," Brown tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "I'll be visiting in the spring but I don't have a date set yet."

Brown, originally from Pine Bluff, is the son of parents who served in the United States Navy for a combined 28 years and there's proof of that in his work ethic. He is now the No. 266 ranked prospect in the nation for 2027, No. 30 among defensive backs and the No. 5 recruit out of Oklahoma, according to Rivals.

He released a group of 12 finalists for his services and it seems he might've trimmed the list down given who he has scheduled official visits with this spring.

He told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI after releasing his top schools list that he was impressed by the staff that the program has assembled since the arrival of Ryan Silverfield. New defensive backs coach Deron Wilson is spearheading his recruitment for the Hogs.

"I think that [Silverfield] is building a strong staff and he'll have a strong chance to turn things around," Brown said. "Arkansas had a chance to win just about every game last season. They'll just have to improve with finishing the game and that starts in the offseason."

Brown said earlier this fall that relationship building is an important puzzle piece to secure his commitment.

"I want to continue make visits and try to find the right school that's a fit for me," Brown said. "Having a relationship with the school that I plan to attend will be huge for me."

Another prospect who has seen his recruitment take off this winter is Marion running back Jeremiah Dent. He's received nearly 30 scholarship offers, including one from the Razorbacks just three weeks ago. Dent said he has scheduled a visit at Arkansas for the spring, which will likely be the weekend of May 30 just aftervthe dead period ends May 28.

As a junior, Dent fell just short of the 2,000 all-purpose yardage, finishing with 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns including three off kick-off returns.

The Razorbacks currently have one commitment for the 2027 class in offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant of Sheridan. There's optimism inside the football complex that Silverfield and his staff can string together a very good class in his first full recruiting cycle given how he was able to close for 2026.

"I look forward to actually taking a deep breath to figure out where this thing is probably by February," Silverfield said during his introductory press conference. "I mean, we're gonna start building you the best recruiting class in program history for the 2027 class. If I get a full five months to do so, that's gonna be a heck of a deal."

Hogs Feed: