Silverfield Puts Final Touches on First Recruiting Class with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield was hired on Nov. 30 he was far behind the eight ball with one of the worst recruiting classes in school history.

He had to conduct meetings with his inherited players, secure pledges from current commitments, mutually parted ways with a handful of pledges all while assessing what he truly needed to succeed in Year One in the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Some will remember his promise at his opening press conference about building the best recruiting class in school history. Yeah, that was going to be a stretch but he wasn't talking about the one being signed this year.

In fact, he was talking about the one being signed 10 months from now.

"I look forward to actually taking a deep breath to figure out where this thing is probably by February," Silverfield said. "I mean, we're gonna start building you the best recruiting class in program history for the 2027 class. If I get a full five months to do so, that's gonna be a heck of a deal."

The pieces he's stuck together right now are like Flex Tape on a big leak, it'll do for now but it's temporary. Silverfield's got bigger fish to fry and he's well on his way to doing so.

But as for his 2026 recruiting class, it started out at No. 86 nationally with just one 4-star commitment, according to 247Sports upon his hiring. Since then, Silverfield' staff have put in tremendous effort in abbreviated fashion to finish at No. 36 nationally with a total of 23 commitments.

He was able to add a few JUCO prospects late in the signing period, including North Little Rock native and Hutchison Community College defensive end J'Lynn Allen, who announced his commitment Wednesday following his official visit over the weekend.

Allen was being courted by several FBS programs along with the Razorbacks including West Virginia, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Georgia State, UTSA, UL-Monroe, Eastern Michigian, Texas State, Western Michigan, Sam Houston State, and many others.

The 6-foot-7, 245 defensive end enjoyed an explosive year in the JUCO ranks by finishing the year with 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He signed with Arkansas as the No. 88 ranked junior college prospect in the nation, and No. 10 among defensive ends, per 247Sports recruiting rankings.

✍️ Staying in The Diamond State. Welcome @allen_jlynn pic.twitter.com/51yYykRCWF — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 4, 2026

The Razorbacks signed a total of five 4-stars in defensive lineman Danny Beale (Cross County), running back TJ Hodges (Bryant), defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy (Little Rock Central), defensive end Colton Yarbrough (Durant, Oklahoma) and wide receiver Dequane Prevo (Bentonville).

Now that Silverfield has put the finishing touches on his first Arkansas roster, he can completely immerse himself in the 2027 class. The one he actually promises will be the best class the Razorbacks have ever signed.

Arkansas currently has just one player committed in the 2027 class as of Wednesday in Sheridan 3-star offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant. After every recruit came away with glowing reviews from Saturday's Junior Day event, it's only a matter of time before pledges begin trickling in.

