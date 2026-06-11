What Are the Razorbacks Getting in New QB Commit Cason Myers?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas finally ended its pursuit for a quarterback of the future when Auburn, (Ala.) standout Cason Myers announced his commitment to the Razorbacks Wednesday evening.

His decision comes just days after two other top targets in 4-star Garrett Nussmeier (Georgia) and 3-star Brodie Campbell (Georgia Tech) opted to attend rival schools. Other schools contesting for a pledge from Myers included Cincinnati, Florida State, Purdue, Iowa State, Boston College, and many others.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound gunslinger is currently ranked in the top-40 nationally at his position and No. 693 overall, according to Rivals Industry rating system. Myers was on the Arkansas campus for an official visit the final weekend of May that was originally scheduled for mid-June.

His addition gives Arkansas commitment No. 16 in coach Ryan Silverfield's first full recruiting cycle. Perhaps most importantly, Myers is a prospect capable of serving as the foundation for the 2027 class, especially in the talent-rich state of Alabama.

While Myers may not carry the national ranking of some of Arkansas' previous quarterback targets, his production and skill set suggest the Razorbacks are getting a player whose best football remains ahead of him.

After missing most of his sophomore season due to a shoulder injury, Myers left Pike Road High School outside of Montgomery and headed 45 minutes east to Auburn. It's with the Tigers that he developed quickly into one of the state's best passers by completing over 70% of his attempts for 2,490 yards, 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

He was also not shy of toting the football around either as he recorded 104 carries for 594 yards and an additional seven scores. His performance as a junior was worthy of regional honors as he was named Opelika-Auburn News Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Scouting Report

One thing that separates quarterbacks is their ability to throw tight, accurate and catchable passes. That's certainly the first thing that jumps off the screen when Myers puts his arm talent on display.

He consistently places the ball where receivers can make plays after the catch and rarely forces his pass catchers to adjust.

Whether it's a quick slant, hitch route or intermediate crossing pattern, Myers demonstrates solid anticipation, timing and velocity on his throws that resembles what many Power Conference starters bring to the table.

His completion percentage hovering around 70% is far from fool's gold either. Myers understands where to go with the football, makes good reads and can attack all levels of the field, which are all traits he showed during his freshman season in 2024.

In the RPO game, he has shown the ability to make quick reads as defensive linemen come crashing in for negative plays. His speed in the open field is quite impressive, especially considering his 6A competition, as he shows off solid elusiveness from the pocket to extend plays or run for first downs.

Myers ability to pick apart defenses using a variety of different pass catchers in the passing game can potentially translate well to Arkansas. If he becomes willing to push the ball downfield more, then the future of the Razorbacks offense under Tim Cramsey can become a dynamic one over time.

His projected ceiling is likely becoming a starter over the final couple of seasons at the college level who can win games off his methodical approach to dissecting defenses rather than pure arm strength.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his players during warmups before the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Where Things Stand for Razorbacks' 2027 Class

The Razorbacks are coming off a huge recruiting weekend that saw multiple visitors book reservations for longer stays in the future.

Myers joins newly-minted 4-star EDGE rusher Keith Richmond, 4-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins, 3-star defensive lineman James Stewart, 3-star tight end Parker Keenan and 3-star offensive lineman Teagan Parizek.

As of Thursday morning, Arkansas ranks No. 10 among SEC teams and No. 34 nationally with 16 total commits and several more to come over the next few months.

2027 Commitments:



• 4-star DE Keith Richmond, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Pinson, (Ala.)

• 4-star WR Jabari Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Thomasville, (Ga.)

• 4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

• 4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

• 3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

• 3-star OL Teagan Parizek, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs., Hendersonville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star DL James Stewart, 6-foot-2, 290 lbs., Murfreesboro, (Tenn.)

• 3-star QB Cason Myers, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Auburn, (Ala.)

• 3-star TE Parker Keenan, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs., Clarksville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star CB Zy’Corius Huzzle, 6-foot, 170 lbs., LaGrange, (Ga.)

• 3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

• 3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

• 3-star LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

• 3-star OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

• P Declan Hamm, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Lewisville, Texas

• K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Mo.)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, for the latest news.