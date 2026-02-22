Razorbacks' Defense Wants to Be Aggressive Unit Under Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield took over a defensive unit that lacked size, talent, speed and depth on the defensive side of the football.

Things were so bad last season that even a hybrid 3-4 base defense wasn't enough to help win a single SEC game last season. Arkansas allowed 33.8 points (No. 129 FBS), 239.5 yards through the air (No. 104 FBS), nearly 186 yards on the ground (No. 116 FBS), and 425.2 per game (No. 122 FBS).

Once Silverfield hired defensive cooridinator Ron Roberts, the duo were aware they needed to go defensive heavy during the portal period to land immediate impact transfers.

Along the line, Arkansas was able to keep its best edge rusher in place when Quincy Rhodes announced his return during Silverfield's press conference. He will be a valuable piece to Arkansas' potential improvement in a multiple scheme next season.

“We’re going to be odd [front], four down, we’ll be multiple,” Roberts said Tuesday during media availability. “You have to be multiple to adapt to your personnel on a year-to-year basis, and then obviously what you’re seeing nowadays in college football and the variety of things you’re getting [from offenses].

“The No. 1 thing [for our defense] is going to be being technically sound and make sure we run to the football.”

Former Florida Gators executive head coach Ron Roberts looks on during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were plenty of times last season where Arkansas gave up huge chunk plays, giving up 31 plays of 30+ yards which ranked No. 119 among FBS programs. A lot of times players were out of position, taking the wrong angles, completely lost focus, or offered no effort on a consistent basis.

While Rhodes was a force on his own, he can't be the only effective piece for an SEC defensive line. The Razorbacks were able to retain most of its crop of freshmen from 2025 in Keiundre Johnson, Trent Sellers, and Caleb Bell while also retaining Charlie Collins.

Collins, a Pine Bluff native, returns for what will be his junior season after being a significant contributor with three starts in 2025. He is a former 4-star and top-50 prospect who will be encouraged to reach his full potential this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive lineman Charlie Collins makes a play during drills at the team's first fall practice in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs On SI Images

The Razorbacks also brought in a variety of pass rushers capable of lining up in multiple roles such as Jamonta Waller (Auburn) and Steven Soles, Jr. (Kentucky).

“First, you want the dynamic pass rusher that is what you are looking for,” Roberts said. “I want a dynamic guy who can bring that to the table, but he’s still got to be able to play the run. He’s got to set the run.

Most of the time we’re talking to him is, ‘Hey, he’s got to be able to at least be able to handle a tight end.’ Can he handle a tight end? Does he bring something to you as far as the pass-rush ability. And then we want to get someone who, (when it) comes third down, he needs to impact the football game.”

Along the interior, David Oke and Reginald Vaugh will be back after not seeing the field much in Sam Pittman's last season. However, they should be contributors at bare minimum along with transfers such as Hunter Osborne (Virginia), Carlon Jones (USC), Xadavien Sims (Oregon), Trajen Odom (Ohio State), and Antonio Sandel-Bascomb (JUCO).

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke during preseason practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Silverfield took into consideration that some of his additions haven't lived up to their recruiting rankings, but still believes strongly in development once they are on campus.

“What do the rest of those pieces look like? You may say, well, they’re not flashy names. That’s OK. They’re guys that have played some quality football. “We’ve got some young guys that you go back and have to watch their high school tape and say, ‘OK, this guy, he’s got some traits that I think can carry over and maybe he’s going to play a little bit more this year if he didn’t play in the past.’

“But I think in all three levels of the defense, a lot of new faces, but we’re excited. You get to see them running around right now and work out and how they learn, but what’s it really going to look like when the pads come on? I think especially for defense, especially the defensive line, you get to see what we really have.”

The Razorbacks' pass defense was woeful last season, but the coaching staff prioritized a need for ballhawks in their secondary. With just one returnee in Miguel Mitchell back after spending some time in the portal, Arkansas adds 13 transfers and four true freshmen.

Creating "havoc" is neccesary these days across college football and that's what Roberts wants his defense to be known for beginning this offseason.

“Our kids should play extremely hard," Roberts said. "You should be able to see it in the way we play, that we love the game. And love each other and respect each other by the performance that we put on the football field.

"You should be able to see that in the tape, in how well we pursue the football, and we’re going to create havoc. You look at how defenses are built most of the time nowadays, it’s creating negative plays, creating the turnovers, getting the ball back for your offense soon as you can.”

