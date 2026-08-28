Arkansas Snagged Magloire At The 11th Hour to Fulfill His Childhood Dream

FAYETTEVILLE — Kyeaure Magloire always wanted to play football in the SEC.

It appeared that the defensive back from Minneola, Fla., wouldn't get that opportunity. After spending his four years at a pair of FCS schools in Eastern Kentucky and West Georgia, Magloire entered the transfer portal.

"I was in the middle of my recruiting process with different schools around the country," Magloire said Thursday. "Was looking around a lot of places, really interested. Arkansas hit me probably two days before I was going to commit somewhere else. We're talking back and forth, and [since I was a kid] I always wanted to play in the SEC.

Arkansas adds West Georgia safety Kyeaure Magloire (6-3, 200), who began his career at Eastern Michigan. He had 42 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 pass break ups last season. Magloire also visited West Virginia and Colorado State. https://t.co/LZynyEMKhI — Dudley E. Dawson (@Dedsports) January 16, 2026

"This was the first SEC school to take a chance on me, and I really bought into the vision Coach Silverfield projected and what the safety coaches were talking about as far as the schematics on defense. I got really fired up about it. Talked to my family, my peers, prayed about it a lot and decided it was the decision for me."

Not only is Magloire on an SEC roster, but he should see a good amount of snaps this season. He's been working with Arkansas' first-team on several occasions throughout fall camp.

"It's been super fun," Magloire said. "This is my last year of college football, obviously. I wanted to make the most out of it, put myself in the best position, but also have a lot of fun. We're in a room with super competitive guys, guys that are fired up about football through and through. That's built me to the best version of myself as a player thus far, and that's all I could ask for and the opportunity they've given me."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kyeaure Magloire during fall camp. | Kyeaure Magloire, Instagram

Magloire played in 11 games at West Georgia in 2025 and had 42 tackles, two picks, a forced fumble and three PBUs. Those statistics are impressive at the FCS level, yet Magloire's talent has clearly translated to the top echelon of college football.

There are a few benefits to playing in said upper echelon, including bot not limited to incredible facilities, food and fan support.

"The part of this program I've benefitted most from is the training room," Magloire said. "Not in terms of injuries, but getting ahead of things. We have an amazing staff in there. They've helped me not just stay on the field, but improve myself as a player in terms of my health, my flexibility, whatever nicks and bruises I may be feeling. It's super helpful to have those resources."

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