Razorbacks still looking for SEC win after another fourth-quarter collapse
Arkansas lost its third straight game when leading heading into the fourth quarter. LSU came back to win 23-22 and clinch bowl eligibility at the Razorbacks' expense.
The Hogs have now lost eight straight and have now gone over two months without a win.
The road still has hills on the road next week against the Texas Longhorns, then an ending to the season in Razorback Stadium against Missouri on Nov. 29.
Punter hits all the right notes:
Petrino lamented after the Auburn game how Razorback errors during the Auburn game was the tipping point that caused the Hogs to give a game away.
This time the Hogs tipped the scales in their favor in the punt game.
Caleb Wooden and Wyatt Simmons blocked Arkansas' first punt since 2022 against Missouri. Wooden scooped the ball up and took the ball to the house to start the scoring.
It was Arkansas' first blocked punt touchdown since 2009.
The blocked punt had a carryover effect for the rest of the game. Punter Grant Chadwick came into the day leading the SEC averaging 47.5 yards per punt across 38 kicks, but averaged just 31.3 yards on six punts.
On the other side, Devin Bale averaged 46.3 yards on two punts, pinning the Tigers inside the 20-yard line twice.
Punt returner Kam Shanks also returned one of Chadwick's punts to the LSU 39 for 26 yards, his longest return of the season after being one of the most dangerous returners at UAB last season.
The short field set up the only points Arkansas offense scored in the second half.
Van Buren outshines Green
LSU started quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. for the first time this season after Garrett Nussmeier was ruled out pregame due to a nagging season-long abdominal injury.
Taylen Green broke the single-season rushing record with two games left to spare, breaking Matt Jones' record set in 2003 , but the offense disappeared for both the second and the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Green had just 16 passing yards as the Razorbacks were outgained 147-45 in the final 15 minutes.
On a second-and-16 play in the fourth quarter Van Buren scrambled for 35 yards, eventually putting the game on ice.
Arkansas only managed two first downs in the fourth quarter as LSU ran 23 plays to Arkansas' six.
Red Zone nightmare
Coming into the game, the Razorbacks had quite the success rate in the Red Zone, scoring at least a field goal on 35 of its previous 37 trips.
But, one of Arkansas' three turnovers came inside the LSU 10-yard line when wide receiver O'Mega Blake stopped his route allowing Moonsor Delane to jump the route. It allowed LSU to take a 16-14 lead at halftime after the Hogs led 14-0.
Green now has a career-high 10 interceptions on the season, more than any previous four seasons.
Arkansas also failed to score despite having second-and-goal at the 2-yard line. LSU's defense produced a goal line stand including stopping the quarterback sneak on fourth down.
Kicker Scott Starzyk also missed a 48-yard go-ahead field goal with 5:13 left in the game, his first miss since the game against Ole Miss in Week 3.
The freshman had made his previous nine field goal attempts. LSU kicker Damien Ramos went 3-for-3 on field goals, including makes from 50 yards and twice from 42.
The Razorbacks will play its final road game against Texas Saturday. A kickoff time and TV network have not been announced.