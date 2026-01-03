Razorbacks in play for several impact transfers with portal officially open

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks started the day off early by scheduling visits with several talented transfers at all levels seeking a fresh start or a chance to prove themselves in the competitive SEC.

Athletics director Hunter Yurachek vowed to have a strong financial plan moving forward to help the football program become contenders in the SEC. With the type of transfers currently coming for visits over the next week there is already proof that the plan in place is already in motion.

Michai Boireau, Defensive Tackle

One of the major portal entrants is a name familiar to new defensive coordinator and that's Florida defensive tackle Michai Boireau, who was mentioned as an Arkansas target just two weeks ago at Razorbacks on SI.

Boireau, 6-foot-5, 350 pounds, played and started nine games this fall for the Gators, posting 20 tackles, two sacks and an interception on 144 total snaps. He is the No. 79 overall player in the transfer portal and No. 5 among defensive tackles, according to 247Sports rankings.

He is set to visit the Razorbacks this weekend while also considering visits to Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

Kanye Thompson, Cornerback

The FCS transfer from Slippery Rock will visit Arkansas Tuesday, Jan. 3 and also has interest in Utah. He recorded 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 pass break-ups in 2025.

"What has me intrigued with Arkansas, the most is that it’s big-time ball," Thompson tells Razorbacks on SI. "The opportunity presents itself like no other."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

The Razorbacks are one of at least 35 offers for the dual-sport phenom, who has proven to be among the fastest athletes in the transfer portal, recording a personal best time of 10.1 seconds in the 100-meters last spring.

He was also a member of the 1,600 relay team that set a school record of 40.46 seconds the sophomore speedster's speed in the final leg of races.

Eric Fletcher, Cornerback

An Oklahoma State transfer, Fletcher announced he will take visits to Wisconsin (Jan. 2), Florida (Jan. 5) and Arkansas witha date yet to be determined.

He's gained interest from several other Power Four schools including Iowa State, UCLA, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and many others.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound defender transferred to the Cowboys last season after one year at East Carolina. He has 13 career tackles, three pass breakups and 1.5 sacks in two seasons with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jayson Jenkins, Defensive Line

The Florida State transfer has plenty of size at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds to hold up against SEC defenses as he got his start in college football at Tennessee.

He's played in 32 games across four seasons with 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble during his career. Jenkins enters the transfer portal as the No. 201 ranked available transfer and No. 15 among defensive lineman, according to 247Sports.

Malachi Breland, Offensive Line

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield will naturally have players follow him from Memphis and they might have a chance to do so with Breland, his starting guard. The 6-foot-5, 340 pound lineman is expected to visit the Razorbacks this weekend, according to Hawg Beat.

Memphis Tigers offensive linemen Malachi Breland (72) blocks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He has been a quality piece to the Tigers' offensive line over the past three seasons and is considered on the top available transfers currently in the portal. Breland is ranked as the No. 342 transfer and No. 17 among interior offensive linemen, per 247sports.

Marcus Wimberly, Safety

The one time Razorbacks commit and former 4-star in the 2025 class will take a visit Jan. 7. He spent one season at Oklahoma, but suffered an injury during the summer which forced him to miss the entire season.

Wimberly, a Bauxite native, is currently ranked as the No. 860 available transfer and No. 89 among safeties in the portal.

Jeremy Scott, Wide Receiver

The Southern Miss freshman wideout caught 24 passes for 417 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025. At 6-foot-3, 205, he already has impressive size for the SEC with Power Four schools already in contact with him.

He is the No. 508 ranked transfer available and No. 99 among wide receivers, according to 247Sports.

Khmori House, Linebacker

Arkansas' defensive rebuild would be aided by adding a few standout linebackers out of the portal and House certainly fits the mold. The 6-foot, 215 pound transfer from North Carolina will be looking to play at his third school in as many years after beginning his career at Washington in 2024.

House has recorded 116 career tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack. He is regarded as the No. 77 ranked transfer and No. 6 among linebackers available in the portal, according to 247Sports.

He is set to visit both Arkansas and Tennessee, but no dates have been announced.

Jamari Hawkins, Wide Receiver

Hawkins is another receiver expected to visit Arkansas this weekend. He has played the previous four seasons at Memphis beginning with the 2022 season.

The 5-foot-9, 185 pound speedster had a breakout season for the Tigers this fall with 38 receptions for 623 yards and two touchdowns. He is ranked as the No. 392 ranked transfer available and No. 79 among wide receivers, according to 247Sports.

Jamonta Waller, EDGE

The former 4-star pass rusher is the No. 334 ranked transfer and No. 38 at his position, according to 247Sports. Waller is expected to visit Arkansas this weekend where his former defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was hired last month.

Jared Richardson, Wide Receiver

The former Penn receiver earned FCS All American honors during his time in the Ivy League. He is expected to visit the Razorbacks Jan. 5.

Penn WR Jared Richardson (@Jaredrich_17) has wasted no time picking up where he left off last season — opening 2025 with back-to-back 100-yard games.



At 6’2” 220 lbs, the Blakeslee, PA native has already piled up 17 catches for 224 yards and 3 TDs. In my eyes, he’s the best WR… pic.twitter.com/KcdpSOWF8I — Bryan (@BGauvin23) October 1, 2025

During his time with the Quakers, he's caught 193 passes for 2,505 yards and 27 career touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound wideout is the No. 282 ranked transfer available in the portal and No. 62 among pass catchers by 247Sports.

Malachi Simmons, Wide Receiver

Arkansas is in need of a multiple high impact playmakers on the perimeter and Simmons fits that need with proven productivity at the SEC level. He caught 40 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns while also being productive on special teams scoring on a punt return as a freshman.

Simmons is the No. 76 ranked transfer and No. 19 among receivers available in the transfer portal.

