Hogs' Offense Must Scheme Around Violence Coming in Trenches Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Much has been said and written about how the numbers can be twisted to make the Texas A&M defensive line look less formidable than it is.
Put down the numbers and put on the film. For the first time this season, the Razorbacks find themselves at a true disadvantage as it pertains to the trenches.
Sure, an average to slightly below average offensive line, which is still a huge improvement over last season, has done enough to give Arkansas the chance to have been undefeated heading into the final Southwest Classic in Arlington. However, some of that was because of intangibles brought by quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson.
This week presents a different monster. This is the most violent defensive line the Hogs will face all season.
Picture a pack of pitbulls who haven't been fed for two weeks being held back by fishing line while their target wears a jacket made of strips of deer meat. That's what the scene will look like every time Arkansas lines up on offense.
There will be penetration. Razorbacks are going to be violently thrown to the ground.
There's little anyone on the offense can physically do to stop it from happening. The difference between blood bath and stringing together enough plays to squeeze out a win is going to come down purely to scheme and how fast Green can think.
The openings that have been found against Texas A&M this season have come because of a plan to use the Aggies' aggression against them. All manner of blocking schemes built on accepting the defensive front is crashing through hard has been used to varying degree.
Designed screens and multiple extra blockers in the backfield catching Aggies in the running lanes as they break through has shown the most success. However, even with a pair of extra blockers in the backfield in addition to the running back, time to set up and throw will be fleeting.
As soon as Green's back foot hits his third step he has to plant and get rid of the ball. There won't be time to think.
He has to know where he is going with the ball and process potential bad decisions in his backpedal while chaos reigns around him. Scrambling will almost never be an option unless it is specifically designed to happen.
This will either be Green's most impressive game or an all-out disaster. He has shown when his instincts kick in and he simply rolls with the gifts God has given him, he is dangerous.
However, anyone this new to the Bobby Petrino offense is going to have too slow of a reaction time to not either take a severe beating or throw several picks attempting to pass under extreme pressure. Thinking through multiple reads and recognizing whether receivers have proper spacing in that short of time will slow Green down too much simply because he hasn't run the offense live against SEC defenses enough to make it all flow through his body to the right decision without thinking.
As for Jackson, he is going to need the cold tub afterward. He will spend much of his day absorbing blocks against men coming full speed at nearly twice his size.
When he isn't, he will try to pick his way through holes that will be few and far between while slamming into a wall of humanity intent on destroying his body. It's not going to be fun.
The game is going to be won or lost in the trenches Saturday. Which side Arkansas comes out on will be a matter of math, science and strategy because pure brute strength isn't on the table for the Hogs in Arlington.
The best reason for Razorbacks fans to have hope is Petrino is on their sideline this year instead of A&M's. He may be the only offensive coach in college football who can scheme the Arkansas offense well enough to get head coach Sam Pittman one last trophy at AT&T Stadium.
HOGS FEED:
• Classic Petrino trait manifested in final drive against Auburn
• Petrino molded Hogs into Top 5 program using literal line in sand that broke star players
• Razorback fans looking backward, but coaches focused on Aggies