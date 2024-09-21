Run, Run, Run to Win, Win, Win: Who'll Do It Best in Auburn?
First time I saw Auburn play football, it was against Arkansas, and the best player in Tigers history was on the field.
No, it wasn't Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, who led Auburn to the 2010 national championship. It was in 1984 when the Tigers topped Arkansas 21-15 in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
The incredible Bo Jackson won MVP honors with two touchdowns, 88 yards rushing on 18 carries and a superb catch for 25 yards. He didn't exactly show himself to be a man among boys that day but he was a Hall of Famer in the making.
Another Arkansas connection with Auburn is Gus Malzahn, who was a walk-on for the Razorbacks, coached Shiloh Christian and the amazing, undefeated 2005 Springdale High team that led to him being hired as the Hogs' offensive coordinator.
Then, Malzahn ended up as Auburn's offensive coordinator where he tutored Newton and helped win the national title. He became the Tigers head coach from 2013-20, leading Auburn to the SEC championship in 2014 and an appearance in the national title game.
If you've never been to Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium on The Plains, it's a fun experience. Seeing the live golden eagle named Aurea fly around the stadium prior to kickoff while 88,000 fans watch in delight is a unique pregame ritual.
None of that will matter when the Hogs and Tigers square off today at 2:30 p.m. in Jordan-Hare. The Tigers are about a field goal favorite, so an entertaining show should be on tap with a tight finish.
The outcome between two teams which hope to finish in the top half of the SEC but could also be in the bottom third comes down to a single match-up — La'Quinden Jackson versus Jarquez Hunter.
That means big boy football, with the offensive lines and defensive lines squaring off to control the line of scrimmage. Hogs coach Sam Pittman loves that kind of game and his improved O-line should have the edge against an Auburn defense that has been so porous that the lowly New Mexico Lobos racked up 400 yards last week.
Pittman said he's been impressed with Hunter, the Tigers' tailback and the opposite number of Jackson.
"He gets his shoulders turned, and he's a tank," Pittman said of Hunter. "He's a hard guy. He's just what you want. He runs extremely hard. I respect him as a player. He's a very good football player. Plays the game like it should be played."
Ditto all that for Jackson, who has three 100-yard games for a total of 397 yards on just 47 carries for an 8.4-yard average and six touchdowns. He's the real deal with quick feet, evasive sideways jump cuts, the power to run through and over tacklers, and enough speed to break a big one.
"He's a really great player," said Hogs fellow running back Rodney Hill. "His practice ethic is insane. He keeps all [of our running backs] involved, and he's a leader pretty much to all of us. He keeps all of our heads straight. Like, if we mess up on something, he's there, he keeps us up."
Pittman is counting on the Hogs' running game to remain dominant — quarterback Taylen Green is part of that with his quickness and escapability — in Arkansas' SEC opener.
"Really pleased (with the rushing attack) because I think you can end up winning close games when you can run the football," Pittman said. "So I’m really pleased with that part of it. We can run the ball, probably need to run it more."
Run it well and it opens up the play-action passing game offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino loves so much. That could lead to big plays for Green and his favorite target Andrew Armstrong, who has 18 catches for 301 yards but no touchdowns ... yet.
It's a big game for both teams. Win and momentum can easily lead to more wins. Lose, and, well, Arkansas fans have seen that act before.
HOGS FEED:
• Convenient off week for coach lines up with game that will shape Arkansas football program
• SEC schedule, TV, who's favored
• Hogs add a little more Kentucky flavor to basketball team
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook