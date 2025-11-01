Auburn to Make Quarterback Change After Benching Jackson Arnold vs. Arkansas
Auburn, once 3-0, is looking to salvage any bit of success this season after sliding to 4-4 in the span of five weeks. To that end, the Tigers are reportedly making a change at the quarterback position.
Coach Hugh Freeze's squad is planning to start Ashton Daniels at quarterback against Kentucky, according to a Friday evening report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Daniels, 21, entered Auburn's 33–24 win over Arkansas Saturday in relief of quarterback Jackson Arnold. Where Arnold has struggled to 73 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception, Daniels completed six of eight passes for 77 yards; he also added 35 yards on seven rushing attempts.
Both Arnold and Daniels transferred to play for the Tigers this offseason—the former from Oklahoma and the latter from Stanford. Arnold took Auburn as high as No. 22 in the AP Poll after a win over South Alabama in September, but his play declined in losses to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia and Missouri.
Auburn, eyeing a return to postseason play after a year away, has No. 9 Vanderbilt, Mercer and No. 4 Alabama left on their schedule after Saturday.