Where each of Arkansas' outgoing transfers have landed this spring
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks watched a total of 40 transfers leave this offseason with nine who left after spring practice began in March.
With the transfer portal paying dividends for highly productive players, some have not been so lucky to find a new home. A record 3,310 players entered the portal in the first five days it opened this spring while hundreds of players remain available.
Here's a look at where Arkansas's spring transfers have landed over the past two months.
WR Khafre Brown, Uncommitted
Brown may have to petition the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility this fall as he has played six years of college football, but has only played a complete season twice.
He's been good when healthy, recording 49 receptions for 950 yards and eight touchdowns in 41 career appearances.
ATH Quinten Murphy, Uncommitted
The Little Rock native signed with Arkansas during the early signing period to enroll at midterm. Deemed an athlete after playing quarterback at Parkview, he was given an opportunity to play receiver and cornerback for the Razorbacks, but decided to enter the transfer portal when it opened April 16.
Murphy initially committed to Ole Miss, but flipped his commitment to Arkansas last summer. As a senior, he completed 40-of-79-passes for 656 passing and six touchdowns while adding 404 yards and eight scores on the ground.
QB Madden Iamaleava, UCLA
The Iamaleava family drama was at the forefront of college football sports talk for what felt like months. The former 4-star prospect signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 22 quarterback in the 2025 class, No. 271 overall athlete, according to 247sports composite ranking.
His signature came at a price for the Razorbacks, as Arkansas sought a return of roughly $200,000 in NIL funds despite not playing a single snap. Before entering the portal, coaches raved about the freshman's potential early on as he turned heads in pursuit of back-up duties in his first few months on campus.
"Madden’s a special talent now," offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said April 8. "He can really get the ball out of his hands. He sees stuff and has a great, quick release. I know there’s times he drops back and he doesn’t know what the play is. But somebody pops open and he can stick it and put it right on their hands."
His spring performance reminded Petrino of 2016 Heisman Lamar Jackson, whom he coached at Louisville during his second stint with the program.
"The last guy that I coached that did that a lot as a true freshman was Lamar Jackson," Petrino said. "You know where you don’t see anything but all of a sudden they throw a post for a touchdown and everyone’s going, ‘How did he see that?’ That wasn’t even in his progression. Now we do need to get him to know the plays. There’s no question about that. But that ability is something that is hard to coach. His vision is just something that’s really good."
OL Zuri Madison, Arkansas State
As a true freshman, Madison missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury suffered in a scooter accident on campus.
"Zuri Madison had a scooter and tore his ACL," Pittman said last March. "That was two or three days ago. He just hit a curb and put his leg out straight and the ACL couldn't handle the pressure."
A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Madison signed with Arkansas as a consensus 3-star prospect with offers from Miami, Kentucky and West Virginia and many others.
WR Shamar Easter, North Carolina
Easter's destination out of the portal seemed predictable early on as the Arkansas coach who recruited him, Dowell Loggains, was hired at Appalachian State during the offseason. Instead, he signed with North Carolina and NFL hall of fame coach Bill Belichick instead.
As a consensus 4-star prospect in the 2023 class, great things were predicted for the 6-foot-5, 223 pound tight end turned receiver. He took a redshirt year as a freshman before catching one pass during Arkansas' 2024 season opener in Little Rock against UAPB.
RB/LB JuJu Pope, Uncommitted
A former 4-star linebacker signee in the 2024 signing class, Pope entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Arkansas spending time at both running back and linebacker. He chose Arkansas over Alabama, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon and several others, but did not log a stat with the Razorbacks as a freshman.
S Christian Ford, Missouri State
Ford had plenty of suitors before signing with Arkansas as a member of its 2023 class, committing to the Razorbacks over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, TCU, Washington State and many others.
Despite missing six games to begin his senior year, the 6-foot, 176 pound native of McKinney recorded 34 tackles, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups.
QB Blake Boda, Uncommitted
Boda came to Arkansas after one season at Coastal Carolina in 2023 where he provided depth behind quarterbacks Taylen Green and Malachi Singleton. The 6-foot-4, 214 pound passer is a native of Daytona Beach and has thrown just one pass in his career, a 14-yard completion against Texas State.
He has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career, but has yet to make a decision about his future.
RB Tyrell Reed, UL-Monroe
The 5-foot-10, 208 pound tailback was able to contribute sporadically for Arkansas last season with six carries for 36 yards and 47-yard touchdown catch in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. A former junior college standout at Hutchison Community College, he displayed speed and physicality in the backfield.
Oddly enough, Reed transfers to a Warhawks program that hasn't experienced a winning season since 2012, when quarterback Kolton Browning led the team in passing and rushing during an 8-5 season.
ULM did have a solid rushing attack led by Ahmad Hardy who recorded 237 carries for 1,351 yards (No. 13 in FBS) and 13 touchdowns.