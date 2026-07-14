Razorbacks' Transfer Right Tackle Cracks Top 100 Newcomer List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Razorback fans continue to look for things to be optimistic about going into football season, they received a sliver of hope on Monday after one of their new transfers was listed in ESPN's top 100 players who entered the transfer portal this offseason.

The one Arkansas transfer to crack ESPN's top 100 list was the Razorbacks' new offensive lineman, Bryant Williams.

It should be no surprise to Razorback fans that Bryant was included on the list after entering the transfer portal as one of the most sought-out offensive tackles in the country, being ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle available in the transfer portal.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his football team during spring practice. | Razorback Communications

"A big-bodied presence with good initial quickness for his size. Williams can use his massive frame to wall off defenders and can square up, engulf and drive defenders off the ball. He uses his length well and maintains a good base, making him difficult to beat," ESPN Analyst Stephen Muench said about Williams.

After spending the past three seasons playing for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Williams announced at the start of 2026 that he would be continuing his college career at the University of Arkansas as he looks to begin his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Williams was a force to be reckoned with last year during his final season in Louisiana, where he started in 11 games for the Ragin' Cajuns and did not allow a single sack. He also had a visible impact on the team's rushing game, helping Louisiana rank 31st nationally in rushing yards, with the Cajuns averaging 183.2 yards per game.

Williams arrives in Fayetteville weighing roughly 335 pounds and is listed at 6-foot-7 and will be looking to help solidify the team's offensive line that lost both starting tackles this offseason.

After giving up over 30 sacks last season, Ryan Silverfield and the rest of the Razorbacks coaching staff will be looking toward Williams to help turn the tide for the team's below-average offensive line play a season ago. His experience at the FBS level will be beneficial for the underclassmen behind him to potentially help the group gel going through fall camp.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Arkansas fans are well aware that their football program is likely still years away from even making it into playoff consideration talks, fans should remain hopeful as the program continues to be moving in the right trajectory.

Especially by signing highly regarded transfers such as Williams and several other players this offseason, that could bring the Razorbacks back into contention sooner than expected.

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