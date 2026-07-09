FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's often said that less is more, and less film will be a good thing for Arkansas and first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield and Utah and first-year head coach Morgan Scalley ahead of the Week 2 clash between the Razorbacks and Utes in Salt Lake City.

Both programs will host FCS programs in Week 1 before a Week 2 tilt that will have major ramifications one each school's season.

But the Razorbacks arguably need the win more than the Utes. Silverfield would love nothing more than to silence his crowd of doubters by beating what could be a top-20 team and will be at the least a Power Four team on the road in what should be a raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) runs during practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's all the more reason why the Razorbacks should divulge as little as possible against North Alabama in Week 1.

Neither team should have much incentive to empty their clip of plays against far inferior opponents. If Arkansas plays how it should against North Alabama, it'll have at least a four-score lead by halftime that sends the Lions to the locker room with their tails tucked in between their legs.

With a brand new coaching staff and a host of new players on both sides of the ball, there will be hardly any film for Scalley and the Utes to go off of, and vice versa.

"We know they're going to have a ton of athletes," Scalley said Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days regarding the Razorbacks. "When you're preparing for a new offense, preparing for new personnel, that's no different than every other year.

"You're going to do the best you can with the film you have, and ultimately, we're just excited to snap the football."

Arkansas certainly wouldn't mind if Idaho came out with its hair on fire and gave Utah a run for its money on Sept. 3, however unlikely that is. The Utes could say the same about North Alabama.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, Arkansas shouldn't have any reason to run anything but its most basic plays against UNA, which poses little threat to Silverfield winning his first game in Fayetteville.

Getting out of Week One with a comfortable victory and no key injuries will be crucial for Silverfield, especially given that Utah opens its season on a Thursday and will be well-rested by the time the Hogs come into town.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Utah is set for 9:15 p.m. CT from Salt Lake City, with ESPN set to televise the game in primetime.

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