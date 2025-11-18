Razorbacks trying to correct errors as Petrino previews Texas matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino said Monday that keeping the team motivated has become more difficult late in the season.
The Razorbacks are coming off another close loss, and Petrino said repeated setbacks have worn on the group as it prepares to face Texas.
“It feels like it’s harder,” Petrino said. He added that he reminded players of the importance of staying committed through the final weeks. “I told the guys last night how proud I am of them, by their attitude and being good teammates and sticking together. There’s no reason to stop now.”
Arkansas fell 23-22 at LSU after turnovers and long-yardage situations stalled several drives. Petrino said the team continues to compete but has not been able to finish close games.
“It’s kind of a really weird anomaly where we do this deal with offensive, defensive team wins,” Petrino said. “Four of those games should have been wins from that sheet, and then they’re not, but that’s an outlier.”
He said the message to players remains steady even as results remain frustrating.
“Every one of them is an outlier, so it’s like, what the heck? I don’t know. We’ll just keep battling away.”
The Razorbacks will face the Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. It marks Arkansas’ first trip to Austin since joining the SEC.
Turnovers, negative plays continue to stall Arkansas drives
Petrino said turnovers were a major factor in the loss to LSU. Arkansas fumbled on its first drive, and quarterback Taylen Green threw two interceptions.
“We had the opportunities to score and win the game,” Petrino said. “But the others were the negative plays, the penalties, getting us more times behind the chains than you want to be.”
He said long distances on second and third down put the offense in difficult positions.
“It’s hard to get back second and 14,” Petrino said. “And I think we had a third and 17. We were just in way too many negative situations and behind the chains.”
Petrino said one interception resulted from a breakdown on a familiar play.
“We blew one play,” he said. “Mike has done it all year long and somehow he thought he was taking a handoff and it’s a flip, it’s not a handoff.”
He said the other interception was more concerning.
“The one that’s really disappointing to me on Taylen is the naked,” Petrino said, referring to a bootleg. “When you come out, the tight end’s No. 1 on the progression and he’s wide open and we didn’t throw him the ball. I’m not sure why.”
Petrino added that Green must avoid unnecessary negative plays.
“Taylen can’t take a sack one time that really hurt us,” he said. “He’s got to be able to throw the ball away.”
Petrino emphasizes importance of Texas rivalry
Petrino said the coaching staff is spending time this week reinforcing the meaning of the Arkansas–Texas rivalry to players.
“We talked about it last night in the team meeting,” he said. “But we’re going to do some things to make sure they understand it, because it’s always been a big deal.”
He said he learned quickly during his first tenure in Fayetteville how significant the game was to fans.
“The first time I was here it was always a big deal about the Arkansas-Texas rivalry and the big game,” Petrino said. “We’re going to try to put a few things together for them and make sure they understand it.”
Petrino also recalled a difficult 2008 trip to Austin.
“First year I was here … that’s a bad memory,” he said. He remembered looking at the scoreboard late in the first quarter as Texas built a large early advantage.
“They just really got— They had a really good quarterback who had a phenomenal year that year and against us he just hit everything,” Petrino said.
The Razorbacks will look for a more competitive performance this time around. Arkansas has dropped several one-possession games and has struggled to close out late drives.
Arkansas aims to finish the season stronger
Petrino said the team must find improvements without losing confidence.
“We might as well continue what we’re doing,” he said. “Continue competing hard.”
He said Arkansas must correct ball-security issues, communication breakdowns and drive-stalling penalties. The defense has kept the team close in several games, but offensive mistakes have limited scoring chances.
The Razorbacks will try to break their pattern of narrow losses with a performance that reduces turnovers and long-yardage situations. Petrino said players have continued to practice well despite the challenges.
The matchup with Texas gives Arkansas an opportunity to steady its season and reset its approach for the final stretch.
Key takeaways
• Bobby Petrino says motivation has grown harder after repeated close losses.
• Turnovers and negative plays remain Arkansas’ biggest issues entering the Texas game.
• Arkansas is emphasizing the meaning of the Razorbacks–Longhorns rivalry to players.