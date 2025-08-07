Razorbacks trying to get better on offensive line with transfers, freshmen
Arkansas is building depth on the offensive line with a group of freshmen and transfer additions that are drawing praise from coaches and teammates in preseason camp.
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos, who returned to Arkansas in December after stints at Baylor, BYU and Texas State, said this is one of the most promising young units he has coached.
“Maybe the best group of freshmen I’ve had as far as toughness, football IQ, passion for the game,” Mateos said. “They just check a lot of boxes for young guys, and they all check that physical maturity box I talked about. They’re all big, they’re all strong.”
Freshman center Kash Courtney, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound recruit from Carthage, Texas, is already practicing with the first team alongside redshirt junior Brooks Edmondson.
Courtney’s command of the playbook has impressed Mateos.
“Right now, we could put three centers out there and win an SEC game,” Mateos said. “All three of those guys know the offense, they’re all strong and know what they’re doing and so I feel confident with our depth there.”
L.J. Prudhomme, a 318-pound guard, and Blake Cherry, a guard working behind veteran Fernando Carmona, are also contributing early in camp.
“LJ came in the summer, still trying to learn the playbook, but he’s getting there,” right tackle E’Marion Harris said. “And then Blake, he’s been working. He’s a lot better this fall than he was in the spring.”
The Razorbacks addressed depth needs with offseason transfer additions Kavion Broussard and Bubba Craig, both tackles who have three years of eligibility remaining.
Mateos said the staff was selective about who they brought in from the portal.
“Everyone we got in the portal was intentional,” Mateos said. “Broussard and Craig would not have been targets if they only had two years of eligibility, but since they had three years left, we got them to Arkansas.”
Veteran players have taken notice of the increased competition and depth.
“Them boys know how to work,” Harris said. “Them boys came in the first day working. That’s all you can ask for from a freshman. Never saying ‘no’ to anything, always ready to work.”
Corey Robinson, another upperclassman, praised the newcomers’ skill and work ethic.
“I’ll say work ethic and just like they’re actually very skilled. Like Kash, Blake, LJ, I haven’t really seen any freshmen come into college and be that skillful already,” Robinson said. “I can only imagine where they’re gonna be when they’re like our age, because like the strides they’re making already, just even from spring ball to now has been really, really big.”
Arkansas struggled with depth last year, at times using the same backup at multiple positions due to injuries. This year the hope is for a deeper rotation, with freshmen and transfers pushing for roles.
Mateos said it's been a while since Arkansas had young backups ready to step in.
“If they see seven or eight guys getting an opportunity every week, it puts them in the mindset that there is something to play for and the young Razorbacks will be ready when their number is called,” Mateos said.
The Razorbacks are not ranked among the top offensive lines in the Southeastern Conference entering 2024, with programs such as LSU, Georgia and Alabama leading the way.
They are hoping the current group can close the gap through development and competition which is tough these days with the transfer portal and NIL. Too often lately, the Hogs have been developing players for other teams.
The transfer portal has changed college football roster management, making it as easy to lose players as it is to bring in new talent. Mateos said targeting portal additions with multiple years of eligibility is key to building continuity and depth.
Competition in practice has increased, with starting jobs up for grabs.
“There’s a different energy,” Harris said. “We’re pushing each other every day. Nobody’s spot is safe.”
Arkansas’s 2024 season will test how quickly the young and revamped offensive line can adapt to the rigors of SEC play. The Razorbacks’ hopes for improvement rest in large part on the progress and development of their linemen.
“If we get this right, everything else falls into place,” Mateos said. “You build from the inside out.”
The Razorbacks open their season next month, looking to turn potential into production behind a deeper, more competitive offensive line.