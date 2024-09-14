Fans Yearning for Arkansas Football to Show Out at Home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Happy home opener day for all who celebrate. Arkansas fans are yearning for the Razorbacks to give them something to be proud of after one of the more disastrous home seasons in school history.
Arkansas hasn't beat a ranked opponent in Razorback Stadium since the opening week of the 2023 season when it knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-28. The Hogs' only two wins inside of the stadium were against Kent State and FIU a year ago, neither of which were particular pretty.
The Kent State game exposed red flags in the running attack that the team never recovered from, while the FIU game featured more questions about coach Sam Pittman's job security than happy fans as the Hogs won 44-20 in front of the smallest crowd in Fayetteville since the Chad Morris era at the time. The crowd was even smaller the following week in Arkansas' 48-14 shallacking at the hands of Mizzou.
While Arkansas doesn't have the opportunity to end its drought of beating a ranked opponent at home, the Razorbacks can give fans something they haven't gotten much of lately — a stress-free win. No game in college football is easy, but the Hogs are favored by over three touchdowns and should cruise to victory.
"You gonna see Saturday buddy," wide receiver Andrew Armstrong said. "You gonna see Saturday."
Armstrong was telling transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who will be playing his first game in Fayetteville, what it was like playing at Razorback Stadium. He might as well been talking to the fans.
But see what exactly? Are fans going to see a team that actually bounces back strong this year or a team that continuously plays down to lesser competition while never having the finishing ability to beat a team in the upper echelons of college football.
"We just flush everything," defensive end Nico Davillier said. "Just trying to get ready for the next game, because last week’s game doesn’t win or lose you the coming up week game."
The long-awaited home opener will kickoff at 3:15 p.m. today. Fans not attending the game can watch the broadcast on SEC Network.
• HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks' toughest opponent in today's game is themselves
• If circumstances require Arkansas, Florida to hire new coach, which Is in better spot?
• Calipari has Razorbacks hot on trail of another 5-star, top power forward
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook