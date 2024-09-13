If Circumstances Require Arkansas, Florida to Hire New Coach, Which Is in Better Spot?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - When the season began, Florida coach Billy Napier and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman held the highest perch at the top of hot seat mountain.
For Napier, the end of his tenure Feels almost inevitable, while Pittman seems less likely to be fired by the week. Still, things happen.
Arkansas could find itself just short of a win total determined before the season behind the scenes or health problems could pop up and convince Pittman he wants to take it easy in Hot Springs rather than continue grinding his body through another season cycle. That begs the question as to which program is best positioned to get the coach it wants if both end up seeking a new head man at season's end.
For Florida, it's unlikely boosters will be willing to once again sink their considerable financial contributions behind another lightly proven small school head coach. There is going to be pressure to add a big name.
That's where the 12-team playoff throws in quite the wrinkle. That theoretically eliminates eight coaches who would have gladly bailed on a meaningless bowl games to quickly move in at Gainesville in hopes of salvaging a draft class, heading off transfers, and getting money together to land coveted portal prospects.
However, the early signing period is Dec. 4-6 and the transfer portal opens Dec. 9, both while coaches are waiting for their first playoff games while conference championship games play out. If Florida thinks it can land one of these coaches with a huge contract, administrators will have to convince them it's worth coming to a dumpster fire while being set back basically a full year with the expected elimination of the spring transfer window in the coming days to turn things around.
However, it's a different situation for Arkansas. The general thought is Pittman's successor would be either defensive coordinator Travis Williams or UNLV head coach Barry Odom.
If the choice is Williams, which would make a lot of sense because of his recruiting ability, SEC experience, and how popular he is with current players, it would be a seamless transition. If it's Odom, that could be a little more complicated because his Rebels may be battling it out with Northern Illinois for a spot in the playoffs and his team has shown consistency that gives it a good shot of being the selection.
The good news is no one is anxious to see Williams, nor offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, depart from the program. It would take a bit of cash to get Williams to stick around in this scenario, but he and Petrino could keep the ship sailing smoothly while waiting on Odom to be officially named after the playoffs.
Yes, there will be people who want Petrino to be head coach, but the state already stretched the laws as far as it could to find a loophole where he could be an assistant. The head job is not an option.
Of the two schools, Arkansas is clearly in the better situation. Florida is facing potentially hiring someone in whom the fans will be disappointed or delaying major growth as a team for a full year.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks have the best coaching prospects since the 2012 coaching search.
