Hogs Will Host Several Recruiting Visits Against UAB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Sam Pittman’s staff will host several visitors this weekend to open up the home schedule at Razorback Stadium.
Prospects from across the country will be in attendance Saturday with two other commitments also in town. The biggest names visiting are 2026 defensive back commit Tay Lockett and 2025 quarterback commit Grayson Wilson.
2026 defensive back Kyndrick Williams of Fayetteville earned an offer from Arkansas in July after a Junior Day visit to his hometown school. His other FBS offer is from UNLV and Barry Odom.
Conway left tackle Kingston Jackson, also a 2026 prospect, displays SEC size at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. He protects Wilson's blindside.
Jackson posted a 520 pound squat, 305 pound bench press, 470 pound deadlift and 250 pound power clean over the summer. His Conway team is currently 2-0 with dominant victories over Jonesboro and Bentonville.
Arkansas all-conference selection Jeremyah Green will visit Arkansas this week. The offensive guard from Quitman visited Oklahoma State two weeks ago and North Texas this past Saturday.
Clinton offensive lineman Alec Huie visited the Razorbacks in March during a Junior Day event. The 6-3, 310 pound prospect visited Oklahoma during its spring game in April and went to Oregon for a camp in June
Former offensive line commit Bear McWhorter out of Kingston, Georgia decided to reopen his recruitment earlier this summer. His family bought rented a billboard in Northwest Arkansas asking Pittman to recruit him.
When the offer came, McWhorter followed Lockett’s lead to pledge to the Razorbacks. He’ll make a return trip to Fayetteville and will likely be given an opportunity to jump back on board for a growing 2026 class.
Versatile Greenwood wide receiver Grant Karnes earned an opportunity to play for Arkansas over the summer. Karnes was a go-to option for Razorbacks quarterback target Kane Archer last season as he caught 72 passes for 990 yards and 13 touchdowns. He became a threat on special teams with 11 kickoff returns for 396 yards.
