Broyles’ Leadership Never Led Razorbacks Astray
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Here’s a quarterly reminder to be thankful Frank Broyles was able to bring the Arkansas Razorbacks to the Southeastern Conference.
Money is a powerful thing and luckily, Broyles was more than an athletics director. He was the trend setter in college football realignment 33 years ago when he decided to take his Razorbacks athletic department out of its comfort zone in the Southwest Conference.
Once Arkansas left, the SWC crumbled and dissolved, which left many schools like Rice, Houston, SMU and TCU left out to dry for mid-major conferences to gobble up.
The Texas Longhorns were able to rest on their brand, landing in the Big 12 with arch rival Oklahoma. Both schools announced they were leaving for the SEC nearly three years ago, but the Big 12 has been able to persevere with the absorption of PAC-12 and other Group of Five programs.
Speaking of the PAC-12, the two remaining members Oregon State and Washington State, have now invited Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Fresno State to the league. Leadership between the Mountain West Conference and PAC-12 couldn’t come to an agreement on future scheduling.
This led to the Beavers’ and Cougars’ faithful to make a move which will be costly in the long run to restructure a league that was once on life support. Each program looking to leave the Mountain West will have to post $17 million in departure costs plus another $43 million as part of a scheduling agreement.
The PAC-12 has until 2026 to bring its membership to eight schools which is NCAA’s requirement to be recognized as a FBS conference. UNLV would likely be another option to pursue based off its city, stadium, NIL and potential revenue alone.
Mountain West leadership will stand to gain over $100 million in this round of realignment. That would allow the league an opportunity to offer potential FCS programs the chance to move up or poach from other FBS conferences.
Arkansas has won several championships since joining the SEC with one major title in the 1994 NCAA Basketball tournament. Football hasn’t always been easy, but Bobby Petrino and Houston Nutt provided its most success since joining.
Revenue sharing and competing in one of the two richest conferences in America is enough for the Razorbacks’ brand to remain strong. A strongpoint of not paying millions in realignment all these years later is Arkansas standing on business thanks to Broyles.
