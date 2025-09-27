Arkansas's Sam Pittman Teases Changes After Razorbacks' Blowout Loss to Notre Dame
After a promising start, the 2025 season has turned very quickly for Arkansas.
The Razorbacks beat up on Alabama A&M and Arkansas State to begin '25, but have dropped three straight games since: a narrow loss to No. 17 Ole Miss, another narrow loss to Memphis, and a blowout 56-13 loss to No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday.
The road doesn't get any easier for Arkansas, which has Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas and Missouri left on its schedule. After the game Saturday, coach Sam Pittman teased changes ahead for his program.
"Possibly," Pittman said when asked about such personnel changes during the Razorbacks' forthcoming bye week via Courtney Mims of KLRT-TV in Little Rock, Ark. "I’ve got some time to think about some things."
Pittman's tenure began with promise in the early part of this decade. In 2021, at the height of industrywide worship of the Georgia system he emerged from, Pittman took Arkansas as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll. The Razorbacks slipped to 7-6 in 2022 and haven't sniffed the Top 25 since.