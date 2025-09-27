SI

Arkansas's Sam Pittman Teases Changes After Razorbacks' Blowout Loss to Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish scored a decisive home victory.

Patrick Andres

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are in trouble after a loss to Notre Dame.
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are in trouble after a loss to Notre Dame. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a promising start, the 2025 season has turned very quickly for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks beat up on Alabama A&M and Arkansas State to begin '25, but have dropped three straight games since: a narrow loss to No. 17 Ole Miss, another narrow loss to Memphis, and a blowout 56-13 loss to No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday.

The road doesn't get any easier for Arkansas, which has Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas and Missouri left on its schedule. After the game Saturday, coach Sam Pittman teased changes ahead for his program.

"Possibly," Pittman said when asked about such personnel changes during the Razorbacks' forthcoming bye week via Courtney Mims of KLRT-TV in Little Rock, Ark. "I’ve got some time to think about some things."

Pittman's tenure began with promise in the early part of this decade. In 2021, at the height of industrywide worship of the Georgia system he emerged from, Pittman took Arkansas as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll. The Razorbacks slipped to 7-6 in 2022 and haven't sniffed the Top 25 since.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football