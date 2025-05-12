Coaches hopeful Warren's Jordan can help at receiver as freshman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At the rate Arkansas' coaching staff brought in wide receivers this offseason it is clear coaches haven't made a decision on who their best are.
Spring ball is the perfect opportunity to get things figured out personnel wise, even if the roster is teetering on going over scholarship limits. With 31 new transfers, seven are wideouts looking for a fresh start to make an impact with starting roles wide open.
The Southeast Arkansas town of Warren hasn't produced SEC level wide receivers since Treylon Burks joined the Hogs in 2019, but seems be reaping an abundance comparable to its tomatoes over the next few classes. That includes Antonio Jordan who signed with the Razorbacks in December who has the body type to contribute right away if prepared.
"I’ll tell you this, when wide receivers coach Ronnie [Fouch] went and watched him, he thought he was the Taj Mahal baby," coach Sam Pittman said April 15. "Watching him on tape, a big physical guy. Love the kid, just a great kid and well, well coached. Bo Hembree is one of the best coaches in the state of Arkansas and has that respect. If anybody can do it, it would be that combination of coach, player, person, family. We’re going to find out, I promise you."
Hembree has been at the helm in Warren since 2000 and has given the Division I programs 17 players to develop, according to On3's history of the school. A town with a population of just 5,211, Warren has given the Razorbacks stars such as Treylon Burks (2019), Marcus Miller (2019) Jarius Wright (2008), Greg Childs (2008), Chris Gragg (2008), Basmine Jones (2008) and Terrance Hampton (2003).
While Jordan wasn't rated as high as such players as Burks, Wright and Gragg, he will have ample opportunity to succeed. The 6-foot-6, 230 pound receiver didn't go to recruiting camps affiliated with Rivals, 247 or On3 to gain exposure, which is a similar story to Burks as he was considered 5-star worthy, but was more interested in hunting and fishing during the offseason.
Jordan committed to Arkansas last June and never waivered from his commitment despite offers from Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina. He signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 786 player nationally, No. 114 among receivers and the No. 6 athlete in Arkansas.
During his final two seasons with the Lumberjacks, Jordan recorded 94 receptions for 2,116 yards and 26 touchdowns. He proved his dominance in his final high school game, a playoff loss to Little Rock Mills with 13 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns while catching six passes for 128 yards and another score.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino hit lightning in a bottle with his trio of Warren pass catchers before. With Jordan's desire to be a Razorback, it's perfect timing for quarterback Taylen Green to have a big downfield target at his disposal.
"I’m hoping [Antonio Jordan can contribute quickly]," Petrino said April 9. "He certainly has that body, talent and those traits that you want. It’s just going to be how quickly he can learn and put it together. I’ve been impressed by the young man every time I’ve been around him because he’s very, very serious. It wasn’t a whole lot of recruiting. He was like, ‘Coach, I want to come to Arkansas. That’s where I want to play.’ That was great to have."