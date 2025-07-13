REPORT: In-state 4-star running back down to Arkansas and familiar foe
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The race is on to land one of Arkansas' top uncommitted prospects as 4-star running back TJ Hodges is down to two teams, according to Rivals.
Both Arkansas and Missouri have maintained consistent contact with Hodges throughout his recruitment even after he transferred from Marked Tree to 7A powerhouse Bryant this summer.
Hodges, an electric 4-star prospect, was very productive during the 2024 season with 158 carries for 1796 rushing yards 22 touchdowns in Arkansas’ Class 2A classifcation at Marked Tree.
He also totaled 13 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns along with time on defense recording 38 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles and one pass breakup.
While those numbers are posted against the state's smallest classification, it doesn't take long to pull up Hodges' tape and notice how much of a difference maker he can be in college.
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound running athlete is currently ranked No. 238 overall among 2026 prospects, No. 15 at his position and No. 3 player in Arkansas, according to 247sports.
Over the winter, Hodges was predicted to land at Missouri by On3's vice president Steve Wiltfong with a 60% confidence rating which continues the trend of Arkansas missing out on the state's highly rated prospects under coach Sam Pittman.
The Razorbacks saw three of its best five 2025 prospects choose to leave the state, missed out on six of the top 10 in 2024 and four of the top 11 in 2021.
Things have only gotten worse this year as four of the top five have committed elsewhere. The potential loss of Hodges will be a first in the state during the modern recruiting service era.
Hodges was first offered by UNLV and North Texas followed by Baylor, USC, Purdue, Ole Miss and Auburn from January 2024 through April 2024. The Razorbacks didn't extend a scholarship offer until May 16, 2024 along with Florida State and Washington.
Missouri coaches began to prioritize its neighboring state once again and offered Hodges mid-November, receiving an unofficial visit two weeks later when Arkansas visited for the Battle Line Rivalry game.
Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, the Natural State has extended a helping hand to the Tigers’ surge within the conference. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz now appears poised to steal another prospect from Arkansas.
Among the in-state athletes who have headed north: Damarea Crockett, Jordon Harris, Austyn Dendy, Brian Huff, Drey Norwood, Taylor Powell, Akial Byers and Barrett Banister. Each has played a vital role against the Razorbacks, helping Missouri claim a 12–4 edge in the series.
The Razorbacks have seen several 4-star prospects within its borders head elsewhere such as defensive lineman Danny Beale (Oklahoma State), offensive lineman Evan Goodwin (SMU), Jakore Smith (Oklahoma) and Anthony Kennedy (Miami).
"If you look at our state, you know, we just don’t have a populated state," Pittman said at 2024 SEC Media Days. "We may have anywhere from six to eight kids that can play football in the SEC. At least in our opinion. That doesn’t make us right. But at least in our opinion."
Overall, the 2026 class has 15 players who have reported at least one offer from an SEC program, which is a particularly strong year for Arkansas high school football.
Arkansas currently sits at No. 8 among SEC teams, No. 25 nationally in 247sports composite recruiting rankings.
Razorbacks 2026 Commit List
4-star OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper Texas
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana