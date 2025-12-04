Rhodes and Jackson commit to return to Razorbacks at press conference

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. and quarterback KJ Jackson confirmed Thursday they will return to Arkansas next season.

That gives the program two important pieces to carry into Ryan Silverfield’s first year as head coach for the Razorbacks.

The announcement came at Silverfield’s introductory press conference, where both players were present. Silverfield paused during his remarks to acknowledge their plans, telling the audience that Rhodes and Jackson would remain with the team.

Rhodes shared his news earlier in the day with a social media post, writing, “Some good news to get this day going!” That message helped set the tone for what became an event filled with roster confirmations and new direction for the program.

Jackson also confirmed his return after starting the Hogs’ regular-season finale against Missouri. The freshman quarterback completed 11-of-17 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown in that game.

His season totals included 441 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Jackson’s return gives the Razorbacks a young player with game experience at a key position heading into the offseason.

Rhodes’ decision may be among the most important. The North Little Rock native had a breakout season and became one of the top defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference.

He finished the 2025 season with 43 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His 15.5 tackles for loss ranked second in the conference, and his sack total placed him among the best pass rushers in the league.

Silverfield made it clear those production numbers were part of why Thursday mattered so much. Retaining a defensive leader with NFL interest was an early win for the new staff.

Rhodes emerges as defensive cornerstone

Rhodes has gained attention from national evaluators as a potential 2026 NFL Draft prospect. Some draft projections have listed him as high as a late first-round candidate, though he still has another season to play in college.

His combination of size, speed and production made him a consistent problem for opposing offenses throughout the year. Returning to Fayetteville gives him another chance to build on that success.

The junior said little publicly outside of his short message, but teammates reacted positively, and coaches described the decision as meaningful for the defensive front.

Rhodes’ return also gives Arkansas continuity in a unit that has seen changes over recent seasons. His ability to disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage often shifted momentum in close games.

For Silverfield, keeping a player with that kind of impact helps provide a foundation for the defensive system he plans to install.

Jackson’s return offers similar value on offense. After playing limited snaps earlier in the season, he stepped into the starting job for the final game and showed steady control of the position.

His strong completion percentage in the Missouri game gave coaches optimism about his long-term potential. Jackson’s ability to manage the offense and avoid mistakes offered a glimpse of how he might fit into Silverfield’s plans.

"You hear other teammates talk about how what a leader @KJ_Jackson_25 is and how much it means [to him]. That stuff is huge."



— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 4, 2025

Jackson provides stability at quarterback

The quarterback group has undergone major transitions in recent years, and Jackson’s return prevents another offseason of full uncertainty.

Silverfield recognized the importance of that stability during the press conference. He pointed toward Jackson and said he would have the chance to grow inside the new system.

Jackson’s size, accuracy and early experience give the Razorbacks a starting point at one of the most important roles on the field.

The Razorbacks now move into the next stage of roster building with clarity at two positions that often shape a season.

The day’s news came as Arkansas celebrated the signing of 17 high school prospects. Silverfield balanced his message between looking forward and emphasizing the value of keeping current players in place.

Rhodes and Jackson attending the event showed their commitment during a period of transition for the program.

Their return does not answer every offseason question, but it provides a stable base for the early months of the Silverfield era.

What their return means for Arkansas

The Razorbacks gain a proven defensive anchor in Rhodes, whose production placed him among the best in the conference.

The offense, meanwhile, retains a young quarterback who gained game experience late in the season and showed progress.

As Silverfield begins his first offseason in Fayetteville, returning players will help set the groundwork for how the Razorbacks move forward.

Both players made clear that they believe in the new direction, and the coaching staff emphasized how important those commitments will be.

Key takeaways

Quincy Rhodes Jr. and KJ Jackson confirmed they will return for Arkansas next season.

Rhodes posted 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in the 2025 season.

Jackson threw for 441 yards and three touchdown passes, starting the season finale.

