Razorbacks’ QB room hits critical low with Wilson entering portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’re keeping score at home — and you should be, because someone has to — the Arkansas Razorbacks now have exactly one scholarship quarterback on the roster.

That’s one, as in “count it on one hand,” and it’s KJ Jackson. The rest of the room? They are headed out the door or out of eligibility. This was already a clear problem this week. when Trever Jackson announced his intention to enter portal Friday.

Redshirt freshman Grayson Wilson, a guy who arrived at Arkansas with some decent buzz — No. 26 in the national QB rankings in the class of 2025 and the No. 2 recruit in Arkansas — has taken his talents to the portal.

Chris Hummer at 247 Sports reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

Yes, the Conway High School quarterback who never saw game action for the Razorbacks as a freshman is looking for a new gig.

Let’s sit with that for a minute.

Wilson was a multi-sport athlete in high school, a guy who not only threw passes but also played baseball and basketball, and helped his previous school to a state basketball championship.

He was a four-star prospect by ESPN and a highly regarded young quarterback with a pedigree that suggested maybe he’d at least get a few snaps in Fayetteville. Instead, he warmed the scout team and is now warming a seat in the portal lounge.

Meanwhile, the other quarterback who had been in the mix — Trever Jackson — has already pulled the ripcord.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterbacks Grayson Wilson and Trever Jackson during preseason practices on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

That leaves the Hogs with just KJ Jackson and a glaring need at the position that is widely regarded as the most important on the field. Quarterbacks getting banged up in the SEC isn't uncommon.

Sports fans have long celebrated the idea of “Quarterback U.” That ain't at Arkansas.

Let’s be clear, there’s no shame, per se, in quarterbacks moving on. It happens every January.

But when you walk into winter with only one scholarship quarterback and no slate of incoming high-school QBs waiting in the wings, it’s less “fresh start” and more “send reinforcements — we’re running low.”

Arkansas didn't sign a quarterback in the 2026 high-school class during the traditional signing period. That means the staff’s most realistic path to depth at the spot they absolutely must have depth in is… yep, the portal.

Take your pick from players with experience searching for a new home, guys who could start right away or someone who just wants.a fresh chance.

Either way, the Hogs will be combing the portal boards like someone looking for the last decent turkey sandwich at a post-holiday buffet.

What’s left in Fayetteville right now is Jackson. You know, KJ Jackson — the one scholarship quarterback not heading for the exits (so far).

He announced his return for 2026 during Ryan Silverfield’s introductory press conference, which, at the very least, establishes he’ll be around to throw the football.

That’s something. But one qualified passer and a coaching staff that didn’t sign a high-school QB? You can see where this might be a problem and Razorback football has been dealing with those in abundance for too many years to count

So let’s predict what happens now. Arkansas will soon be on the hunt.

The portal opens Jan. 2, and you can bet the Razorbacks’ name will be on the recruiting lists of several quarterbacks pondering their next stop.

The question — and it’s a legitimate one — is what type of quarterback Silverfield’s staff will target.

Do they go after a seasoned veteran who has already started games in the SEC or ACC or Big Ten? Someone who can maybe stabilize the position right away? Or do they take a swing at a developmental guy who could be around for a couple years?

Whatever the strategy, it’s clear this roster hole isn’t going to plug itself.

And the Hogs’ portal board is about to get a lot more attention, not because of a carefully plotted recruiting plan, but because necessity is the mother of action.

