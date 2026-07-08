Another Razorbacks' Offensive Lineman Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas transfer offensive lineman Malachi Breland has received preseason All-SEC honors from Phil Steele's College Football Magazine.

Breland, who played at Memphis the past three seasons, is expected to start at left guard this season for first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

The 6-foot-5, 334 pound lineman arrives to Arkansas after spending the past three seasons across the Mississippi River with the Tigers. While at Memphis, Breland has appeared in 24 games, including 19 starts at the left guard spot.

Memphis Tigers offensive linemen Malachi Breland (72) blocks Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, the Laurel, Miss. native started all 12 games while helping pave the way for a Memphis offense that averaged 420.7 yards per game and 34.6 points per game. Breland was a standout blocker in pass protection, but an expert in run blocking as the Tigers averaged over 186 rushing yards per game, and ranked in the top-25 nationally with 5.05 yards per carry.

Memphis recorded 84 runs of 10+ yards last season, which ranked No. 13 nationally. Breland also posted a 79.6 pass blocking grade while allowing just one sack across 454 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Razorbacks' offensive line could potentially be a strength in Silverfield's first year at the helm given the experience at his disposal. He returns a pair of starters from last season in center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham while also adding Bryant Williams at the tackle position, who comes to Arkansas as one of the top portal acquisitions in the country this winter.

The quartet of linemen allowed a combined three sacks last season and could potentially be better together as offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey looks to put an experienced line in front of his young passers this fall.

If Arkansas has any hopes of reaching the postseason in 2026, the key will be rebuilding a unit that was considered among the best in the country in sack rate last season.

Silverfield's background along the offensive line should help emphasize the importance of building a physical unit up front that is capable of protecting a first-time starting quarterback, whether that ends up being KJ Jackson or Memphis transfer AJ Hill. Having a steady group ready to attack and establish establishing a consistent rushing attack will go a long way to winning games in the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Breland's experience and production at Memphis in this exact scheme brings immeasureable impact to the team and a major reason the Razorbacks could establish a quality SEC run game with Braylen Russell and Memphis transfer Sutton Smith expected to split the lionshare of carries this fall.

Obviously, preseason honors won't count toward the win column, but it certainly reinforces the expectations surrounding one of Arkansas' most seasoned offseason additions. If Breland can truly perform at an All-SEC level in 2026, then the Razorbacks' offensive line could quietly emerge as one of the program's biggest strengths once conference play really heats up in October.

Earlier this offseason, senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes was named to Athlon Sports' second team All-SEC while right guard Kobe Branham received a fourth team nod.

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