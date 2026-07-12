Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 12, Sutton Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the most important players on the Razorbacks' roster is an import from Memphis in do-it-all running back Sutton Smith.

The 5-foot-9, 196 pound scatback terrorized American Conference defenses last season to a tune of 1,058 yards and eight touchdowns in what was a breakout redshirt junior campaign. Coming off an ACL tear that forced him to miss nearly the entire 2024 season, Smith was expected to have a big season for coach Ryan Silverfield's Tigers team.

He had received a pair of preseason accolades from Phil Steele's Preseason First-Team All-AAC team as a kick returner and was on Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list.



While most Arkansas fans will remember Smith for his career day against Arkansas in a 32-31 victory at Liberty Bowl Stadium where he rushed for a career-high 147 yards, including a 64-yard go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith warms up during the Red-White Spring Game. | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Silverfield made sure to clear the air that Smith would have every opportunity to be the starter alongside whoever is chosen as starting quarterback after transferring in from Memphis. However, he needed to show that he deserves it first.

"Sutton has a good understanding," Silverfield said in March. "Now that does not mean that Sutton's the starting running back. That means he's going to have those opportunities, but he's a pretty darn good running back."

What Razorback coaches do want to see out of Smith is his ability to run in between the tackles and attack the middle of the field. While Silverfield does enjoy some pin-and-pull rush concepts, he has a clear understanding that grit and physicality are needed to capably run in the SEC.

"I've seen a lot of Sutton Smith throughout my career and I know what he's capable of," Silverfield said April 4. "He's doing some good things. Continuing to encourage Sutton, who's a shifty back, just to hit the ball and go downfield. A three-yard run, we'll take it.

The biggest part of Arkansas' offense in Year One is getting running backs involved in the offense as pass catchers. Smith caught at least one pass in 10-of-12 games last season, recording 20 receptions for 109 yards.

While he's likely to make an impact in Tim Cramsey's offense, it's his dynamic ability on special teams that likely has special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford excited.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith breaks a tackle during spring practice. | Sutton Smith, Instagra

"Sutton Smith has done a really good job at punt returner and kick returner," Lunsford said April 16. "If we were to play today, I think he would be the guy in both spots.

"We are fielding the ball very well. We're catching the ball like we want to. We have not done as much work of full punt versus punt return, or full kickoff versus kick return. It’s been more fundamental stuff. I think we’ll learn a little more as we start to do more of the full team stuff. But I like where it’s at."

During Smith's time at Memphis, he fielded 29 kickoffs for 714 yards and a touchdown across four seasons while also recording 15 punt returns for 125 yards.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 12 Sutton Smith

No. 13 Khmori House

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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