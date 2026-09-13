Ryan Silverfield Says Razorbacks Are 'Pissed' After Blowout Loss To Utah

FAYETTEVILLE — If Ryan Silverfield wasn't happy with Arkansas' Week 1 win over North Alabama, he certainly wasn't happy with the Razorbacks' 43-10 loss at the hands of No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The first-year head coach said as much in his post-game news conference following Saturday's game.

"Clearly not good enough in all three phases of the game," Silverfield said. "Guys in the locker room were frustrated. They're pissed off. They're angry, and I said... those are the feeling you're supposed to have. We have to find a way to quickly learn from this game and bounce back.

"Here's the deal: I think all those guys believe. They'll get back to work tomorrow and they'll come out swinging. They know no other way. One loss will not define our season. Was it a bad one? Absolutely. We're 1-1, but we lost this most recent one. So, how quickly can learn from this? How quickly can we rebound and come back out this week attacking and ready to learn and get better?"

Sep 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Karson Kaufusi (51) knocks down a pass by Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas' offense was particularly putrid on Saturday, putting up only 10 points on the night. Arkansas' only touchdown came with Utah holding a 43-3 lead, and starting quarterback KJ Jackson did not lead the Hogs to the end zone.

Jackson completed only 14-of-34 passes (41.2% completion rate) for 139 yards and an interception. Arkansas continued its struggle running the football, rushing 28 times for only 61 yards, good for 2.2 yards a carry.

"Offensively, we struggled to run the football effectively," Silverfield said. "And then, ultimately our biggest issue was not being able to complete simple balls versus man coverage. When you go 46 percent passing, you're going to struggle to win many football games. We got to get that fixed.

"The offensive line's got to do a better job protecting the quarterbacks, but the running backs did a poor job as well."

Arkansas' defense, which played well in Week 1 against North Alabama, looked lost on Saturday against Utah's versatile, option offense, giving up 442 yards.

Utah QB Devon Dampier went 18-24 for 261 yards and two touchdowns while adding 50 yards and a pair of scores on the ground, and while Christian Harrison did pick off a pass, Utah's offense had few other hiccups on the night.

"Defensively, too many missed tackles," Silverfield said. "You play the triple option, I think our eyes weren't where they needed to be at certain times, and we gave up some explosive plays there."

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