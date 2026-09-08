Three Storylines I’m Watching Closely in Arkansas’ Road Trip to Utah

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas got the Week 1 win it needed. Now the Razorbacks face the type of road test that will reveal much more about Ryan Silverfield’s team.

The Razorbacks travel to No. 21 Utah on Saturday night for the first meeting between the programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Arkansas opened with a 31-14 victory over North Alabama. KJ Jackson threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns, but the Razorbacks also committed eight penalties, turned the ball over three times and ran for only 148 yards.

Utah will be a far more difficult challenge. The Utes opened the season with a 66-14 win over Idaho, piling up 633 total yards and 364 rushing yards.

Here are three storylines worth watching in Salt Lake City.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Can KJ Jackson Handle the First Road Start?

Jackson did a lot right against North Alabama.

He completed 24 of 35 passes, threw three touchdown passes and spread the football among multiple receivers. Arkansas’ passing game was productive when the Razorbacks stayed on schedule, and Jackson looked calm enough to give the offense a chance to establish rhythm.

The next step is handling the road environment.

Rice-Eccles Stadium will test Arkansas’ communication. Jackson must manage the crowd noise, get the offense lined up correctly and make sure protection calls are settled before the snap. Those details are especially important against a Utah defense that created two takeaways in its opener.

Jackson does not need to force plays to prove he belongs.

Arkansas needs him to take the completion that is available, avoid risky throws into tight coverage and understand when a throwaway is the correct play. He cannot let one missed read become an interception or one broken play become a turnover.

A clean night from Jackson would be a major step for Arkansas, regardless of the final score.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the North Alabama Lions at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Arkansas Establish Enough of a Run Game?

The biggest concern from the North Alabama win was Arkansas’ lack of rushing efficiency.

The Razorbacks finished with 148 rushing yards on 49 attempts. That is 3.0 yards per carry against an FCS opponent, and it placed too much pressure on Jackson to keep the offense moving through the air.

Arkansas does not need to dominate Utah’s front for four quarters. It does need enough early-down production to avoid becoming predictable.

Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell need more consistent running lanes than they had in the opener. Smith carried 15 times for 36 yards, but he also caught four passes for 43 yards. Arkansas should look for opportunities to get him the football in space instead of asking him to repeatedly grind out difficult runs between the tackles.

Russell had 17 carries for 49 yards and Arkansas’ lone rushing touchdown. The Razorbacks need his physical running style to help them stay on schedule and create manageable second- and third-down situations.

If Arkansas cannot establish functional balance, Utah will be able to focus more heavily on pressuring Jackson.

Hitting the road to face the Utes 🐗



⏱️ 9:15 PM (CT)

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/z5TKsajuyJ — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) September 7, 2026

Can Arkansas Play a Cleaner Game?

Arkansas was the better team against North Alabama, but the Razorbacks made the game harder than it needed to be.

Turnovers, penalties and red-zone inefficiency kept Arkansas from putting the Lions away early. Against Utah, those mistakes could be decisive.

The Utes have already shown they can create explosive offense. They ran for 364 yards, passed for 269 and scored 66 points in their opener. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Arkansas cannot repeatedly give that offense short fields.

The Razorbacks also cannot waste scoring opportunities. They reached the red zone six times against North Alabama but scored only one touchdown on those trips. Utah may not allow Arkansas six scoring chances, so the Razorbacks have to finish the possessions they earn.

The formula is straightforward: protect the football, avoid pre-snap penalties, win enough at the line of scrimmage and let Jackson operate from manageable situations.

Arkansas showed it could win an opener.

Saturday will show whether the Razorbacks can play with the discipline and resilience needed to compete against a ranked road opponent.

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