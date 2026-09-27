FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas (2-2) was far from perfect on Saturday in its 34-6 victory over Tulsa (3-1). Head coach Ryan Silverfield acknowledged that.

But a Razorback team that didn't put up much of a fight against Utah or Georgia played with much more juice against a solid Golden Hurricane squad. Arkansas led 16-0 at halftime and pulled away in the fourth quarter in a game that was never seriously in doubt.

"Listen, it was a clean game," Silverfield said. "Was it perfect? No... But I'm going to hold my hat on the positives and how we can keep growing. So, I think our players understood that. The great news is this: in wins, actually coach our guys a lot harder, right? It would've been easy to go in there the last two Sundays and just beat everybody down, the staff down, beat myself, beat everybody.

"That's not it. And so in those moments, you teach and learn and grow. That's how you build a team. Call it what you want. We're still, every single day, fighting our tails off to get this culture right."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield instructs his team from the sideline against Tulsa Golden Hurricane. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

'Remember this feeling'

While Silverfield won in his Arkansas debut against North Alabama, there wasn't much joy to be spread around. He wasn't happy with the Razorbacks' lackluster 31-14 victory, nor should he have been.

A 34-6 win over a Group of Six team isn't cause for a parade, but Silverfield does want his team to remember what it felt like to win on Saturday.

"I told the guys in the locker room, I said, 'Remember this feeling'," Silverfield said. "And think about the preparation."

Arkansas still has plenty of work to do to look like a team capable of winning some SEC games. But there are opportunities available, including next week's road trip to Texas A&M (2-2), which was blown out by LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson looks for running room during the second half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Pleased with KJ Jackson

Arkansas didn't get back on the QB carousel this week after rotating between KJ Jackson and AJ Hill against Georgia.

While he did throw an interception, Jackson still had the best game of his college career thus far, completing 24 of 36 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown. Chris Marshall hauled in nine of those passes for 195 yards and a score.

"I thought KJ did some really nice things today," Silverfield said. "Pretty darn good decision making. Obviously, was a weapon [with his feet]. Anytime... you throw for over 300 yards... I think it's going to give him confidence moving forward. Pleased with his performance."

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