Texas vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Double Elimination Round
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns finished the regular season as the top two teams in the SEC, and now they'll face each other again in the College World Series.
The two teams enter the tournament with the second and third best odds of winning the National Championship, which means a lot is on the line when the two teams face each other on Saturday.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.
Texas vs. Georgia Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Texas -1.5 (+116)
- Georgia +1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Texas -136
- Georgia +106
Total
- OVER 10.5 (-122)
- UNDER 10.5 (-104)
Texas vs. Georgia Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Dylan Volantis, LHP (2.03 ERA)
- Georgia: Joey Volchko, RHP (4.00 ERA)
Texas vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Charles Schwab Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas record: 45-13
- Georgia record: 51-12
Texas's Path to the College World Series
Texas finished in second place in the SEC with a 19-10 conference record, but they were eliminated in one game in the SEC Tournament, losing to Arkansas in the quarterfinals. They found momentum in the Austin Regional, winning all three games and then following that up with two straight wins against Oregon in the Super Regional.
Georgia's Path to the College World Series
Georgia finished the regular season as the No. 3-ranked team in the country and in first place in the SEC with a 23-7 conference record. They capped off their impressive conference season by winning the SEC Tournament, stringing together wins against Mississippi State, Florida, and Arkansas. They went 3-0 in the Athens Regional and defeated Mississippi State again in two straight games in the Super Regional.
Texas vs. Georgia Prediction and Best Bet
Texas is tough to beat when Dylan Volantis is on the mound. He's one of the best pitchers in college baseball, sporting a sparkling ERA of 2.03. He'll face off against Joey Volchko of Georgia, giving the Longhorns a significant advantage on the mound.
Georgia's offense is going to have to carry the Bulldogs in this game if they want any chance of winning, but the Longhorns' offense can match them. Georgia has a batting average of .326, while Texas comes in at .298.
With Volantis on the mound, I'll back Texas to take care of business.
Pick: Texas -136 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets