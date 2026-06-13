Texas vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Double Elimination Round

The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns finished the regular season as the top two teams in the SEC, and now they'll face each other again in the College World Series.

The two teams enter the tournament with the second and third best odds of winning the National Championship, which means a lot is on the line when the two teams face each other on Saturday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.

Texas vs. Georgia Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Texas -1.5 (+116)

Georgia +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Texas -136

Georgia +106

Total

OVER 10.5 (-122)

UNDER 10.5 (-104)

Texas vs. Georgia Probable Pitchers

Texas: Dylan Volantis, LHP (2.03 ERA)

Georgia: Joey Volchko, RHP (4.00 ERA)

Texas vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Charles Schwab Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Texas record: 45-13

Georgia record: 51-12

Texas's Path to the College World Series

Texas finished in second place in the SEC with a 19-10 conference record, but they were eliminated in one game in the SEC Tournament, losing to Arkansas in the quarterfinals. They found momentum in the Austin Regional, winning all three games and then following that up with two straight wins against Oregon in the Super Regional.

Georgia's Path to the College World Series

Georgia finished the regular season as the No. 3-ranked team in the country and in first place in the SEC with a 23-7 conference record. They capped off their impressive conference season by winning the SEC Tournament, stringing together wins against Mississippi State, Florida, and Arkansas. They went 3-0 in the Athens Regional and defeated Mississippi State again in two straight games in the Super Regional.

Texas vs. Georgia Prediction and Best Bet

Texas is tough to beat when Dylan Volantis is on the mound. He's one of the best pitchers in college baseball, sporting a sparkling ERA of 2.03. He'll face off against Joey Volchko of Georgia, giving the Longhorns a significant advantage on the mound.

Georgia's offense is going to have to carry the Bulldogs in this game if they want any chance of winning, but the Longhorns' offense can match them. Georgia has a batting average of .326, while Texas comes in at .298.

With Volantis on the mound, I'll back Texas to take care of business.

Pick: Texas -136 via FanDuel

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